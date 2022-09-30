Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Grant Smith scored two unassisted goals to help the homestanding Herbert Hoover boys soccer team defeat Braxton County 2-0 Thursday night.

Gabe Deel made seven stops in goal for Hoover (7-5-1) to earn his second shutout of the season. 