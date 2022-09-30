Prep soccer roundup: Smith leads Hoover boys past Braxton Staff reports Sep 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grant Smith scored two unassisted goals to help the homestanding Herbert Hoover boys soccer team defeat Braxton County 2-0 Thursday night.Gabe Deel made seven stops in goal for Hoover (7-5-1) to earn his second shutout of the season. The Eagles fell to 9-3-2.Thursday girls soccerGeorge Washington 1, Woodrow Wilson 0: Liza Westerman scored off an assist from Deryn Doamekpor to power the Patriots past host Woodrow Wilson.Keeper Shelby Tharp earned the shutout for GW (12-1-2).Charleston Catholic 7, Bluefield 0: Annie Cimino scored two goals and assisted on another as Charleston Catholic cruised to a home win.Aurelia Kirby added a goal and an assist for the Irish (13-0) while Shannon Karr, Roxy Winter, Mia Lough and Molly Messer each tacked on a score.Also for Catholic, Savannah Lovejoy and Claire Mullen doled out an assist each.South Charleston 4, Poca 4: Renea Gonzalez scored twice as South Charleston battled visiting Poca to a tie.Hilary Graley and Sarah Wazelle each added a goal and Leila Jemerson provided two assists for the Black Eagles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesFearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas LonghornsGreat-granddaughter auctioning family airstrip in South CharlestonRain expected in WV as remnants of Hurricane Ian move northWV Senate majority leader takes on new role at WVU HealthGazette-Mail editorial: Justice right for Senate in all the wrong waysInside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Texas LonghornsVideo: Yo-Yo Ma enjoys West Virginia scenery, culture before concert in WheelingCoal community groups' plea for completion of federal surface mining health study goes unheededGift from state completes fundraising for Marshall baseball stadiumWVU football notebook: Frazier continues elite play in anchoring offensive line