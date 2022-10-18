Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Renae Gonzalez scored both of No. 3 South Charleston's goals as the Black Eagles defeated No. 2 Capital 2-1 in the first round of the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 girls soccer tournament Tuesday at Capital High. Jasmine Maya and Leila Jemerson assisted on the goals.

Madison Adkins made nine saves and Capital's lone goal was scored on a penalty kick.

Tags