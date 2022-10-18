Renae Gonzalez scored both of No. 3 South Charleston's goals as the Black Eagles defeated No. 2 Capital 2-1 in the first round of the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 girls soccer tournament Tuesday at Capital High. Jasmine Maya and Leila Jemerson assisted on the goals.
Madison Adkins made nine saves and Capital's lone goal was scored on a penalty kick.
South Charleston advances to the sectional final at 6 p.m. Thursday at No. 1 George Washington.
Hurricane 4, Ripley 1: The Redskins had four different players score as top-seeded Hurricane took down visiting No. 4 Ripley in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Mady Jo Lunsford, Avery Hale, Lauren Dye and Erin Dempsey each tallied a goal for Hurricane. Lilly Lucas had three assists and Dye tallied one assist.
Makayla Wriston netted the lone goal for the Vikings.
Hurricane hosts second-seeded Parkersburg South at 6 p.m. Thursday for the sectional title.
George Washington 12, Riverside 1: The No. 1 Patriots dominated No. 4 Riverside in the first round of the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 tournament.
Reese Huffman scored four goals, Deryn Doamekpor and Madison Rothwell scored two each and Ava Trethewey, Molly Payne, Trinity Hodge and Ana Blevins each scored one.
Sophie Bare scored for Riverside.
GW moves on to the section championship where it will host No. 3 South Charleston at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Boys
Scott 0, Logan 0 (Scott 2-1 in penalty kicks): The No. 5 Wildcats and No. 4 Skyhawks couldn't score in regulation or overtime so the game went to penalty kicks where Scott earned the win in the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Chase Hatfield was the lone goal scorer for Logan.
Scott faced No. 1 St. Joe on Wednesday in the semifinal round.