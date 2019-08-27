Lucas Torres tallied a goal and an assist to help Hurricane pull away for a 3-1 prep boys soccer win over Huntington Tuesday in Hurricane.
Noah Wolford and Nate Kirk each added scores and Isaiah Gillespie doled out an assist, and keeper Nick Eskins made four saves for the Redskins.
Andrew Brewster scored the lone goal for the Highlanders.
George Washington 3, Parkersburg 0: EJ Davis scored a pair of goals and added an assist in leading the Patriots to the road win.
Max Trethewey also scored for GW (2-0), who out-shot Parkersburg 14-0. Kevin Tiffey recorded the shutout for the Patriots. Caleb Thomas made 11 saves for the Big Reds (0-1-1).
Cabell Midland 2, South Charleston 2: Avery Lee and Corey Shorte each netted a goal to help South Charleston tie the visiting Knights.
Emerson Beall and Sully Broom recorded an assist each for SC (1-0-1). Joseph Sheils and Ryan Stackpole each scored a goal for Cabell Midland.
Girls
Parkersburg 1, George Washington 0: Madison Spears scored the only goal of the game in the first half to lift the Big Reds to the road win over the Patriots (1-1) at Trace Fork.
Poca 2, Nitro 2: Nitro’s Carly Schmitt scored twice to help the Wildcats tie host Poca.
Katie Farley scored one goal and assisted on another, Hannah Runions tallied a score, and Devin Ord made 17 stops in goal for the Dots.
Herbert Hoover 4, Scott 0: Sarah Dingess, Kaylee Chandler, and Aly Miller all had a goal and an assist for the Huskies in the road win.
Shayna Paxton also scored a goal for Hoover (1-0) and Maddy Harper recorded the shutout with six saves.