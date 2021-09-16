The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Shelby Smith scored in the second half for the game’s only goal, lifting Williamstown to a hard-fought 1-0 shutout victory at home over Charleston Catholic in girls prep soccer Thursday.

Katherine Skinner collected saves in the loss for the Irish. Goalkeeper Sophia Folwell made 13 saves for Williamstown.

Boys soccer

Herbert Hoover 8, Shady Spring 1: Trever Rager and Bryson Beaver scored two goals and had an assist each in the comfortable road win for the Huskies.

Troug An Nguyen, Quinton Teel, Elijah Saunders and Gabe Deel also scored goals for Hoover (7-1) and Beaver made seven saves. Elijah Smith scored the lone goal for Shady (1-4).

