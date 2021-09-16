Prep soccer roundup: Williamstown girls down Catholic 1-0 Staff reports Sep 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shelby Smith scored in the second half for the game’s only goal, lifting Williamstown to a hard-fought 1-0 shutout victory at home over Charleston Catholic in girls prep soccer Thursday.Katherine Skinner collected saves in the loss for the Irish. Goalkeeper Sophia Folwell made 13 saves for Williamstown.Boys soccerHerbert Hoover 8, Shady Spring 1: Trever Rager and Bryson Beaver scored two goals and had an assist each in the comfortable road win for the Huskies.Troug An Nguyen, Quinton Teel, Elijah Saunders and Gabe Deel also scored goals for Hoover (7-1) and Beaver made seven saves. Elijah Smith scored the lone goal for Shady (1-4). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Save Bryson Beaver Goal Sport Soccer Elijah Saunders Assist Gabe Deel Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston councilman dies in accidentThe Food Guy: Chin’s closing doors after 36 years in Kanawha CityCOVID-19 briefing: Justice talks both sides of pandemic issuesGreenbrier BOE to address governor's grievance at Friday meetingBen Fields: Canaries in a coal mine or decent marketing? (Opinion)Sponaugle notifies Justice of intent to sue over alleged failure to reside in CharlestonEPA, New River Gorge, others express concerns to FERC about potential Mountain Valley Pipeline impactsWVU football: Mountaineers' biggest key is stopping Virginia Tech's dual-threat QB BurmeisterConcerns raised, but Bridge Day still on for Oct. 16Gazette-Mail editorial: Poor People's Campaign looks to move Manchin Upcoming Events