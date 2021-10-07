The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rucker Smith scored two goals in leading Winfield to a 3-0 shutout victory at home over Nitro in boys prep soccer Thursday.

Austin Thornton scored the other goal for the Generals and Tyler Freeman tallied two assists.

Charleston Catholic 5, Morgantown 1: Sully Groom scored four goals in leading the Irish to the home victory.

Kelan Swan added a goal and three assists for the Irish.

