Prep soccer roundup: Winfield boys blank Nitro 3-0

Rucker Smith scored two goals in leading Winfield to a 3-0 shutout victory at home over Nitro in boys prep soccer Thursday.

Austin Thornton scored the other goal for the Generals and Tyler Freeman tallied two assists.

Charleston Catholic 5, Morgantown 1: Sully Groom scored four goals in leading the Irish to the home victory.

Kelan Swan added a goal and three assists for the Irish.