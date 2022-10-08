Prep soccer roundup: Winfield boys blank Princeton Staff reports Oct 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Winfield’s boys soccer team improved to 9-4-3 with a 3-0 win over Princeton Saturday.Winfield’s goals were scored by Trowa Knight, Chris Fouty and Carson Schoen, while Braeden Mann, Max VonWolffen and Landon Carey had assists.Generals goalkeeper Everett Miller recorded six saves in the shutout, including one on a penalty kick.Herbert Hoover 4, Riverside 1: The Huskies moved to 8-6-2 with a win over the visiting Warriors (4-12-1).; Troung An Nguyen scored a goal assisted by Elijah Saunders while Grant Whitehair and Grant Smith both scored a goal unassisted. Cameron Buckner scored a goal assisted by Jaylen Chandler.Riverside’s goal came off the foot of Grant Bailey unassisted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Goal Princeton Soccer Team Sport Football Trowa Knight Save Carson Schoen Chris Fouty Trending Now Articles ArticlesNation's largest gas well owner says DEP agreement shields it from plugging responsibility in WV landowner lawsuitCURA sues Town Center mall owner over unpaid feesHoliday romance movie filmed at The Greenbrier to debut Thanksgiving DayLawsuit accuses John Adams Middle band director of raping Logan High student in early 2000sMountaineers hope they’ve found instant help through the transfer portalChuck Landon: MU starting 7-1 freshman at centerAmendment No. 3: Technical cleanup of state constitution would clarify churches' right to incorporateGazette-Mail editorial: Incorporation of churches easiest call on ballotPrep football: No. 1 Scott holds off Logan for 28-20 winPrep football: No. 6 Hurricane rolls past No. 11 Princeton 49-13