Winfield’s boys soccer team improved to 9-4-3 with a 3-0 win over Princeton Saturday.

Winfield’s goals were scored by Trowa Knight, Chris Fouty and Carson Schoen, while Braeden Mann, Max VonWolffen and Landon Carey had assists.

