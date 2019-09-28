Winfield edged Oak Hill 1-0 on the road Saturday. Braxton Vanscoy netted the game’s lone goal as Winfield defeated Oak Hill 1-0 in boys prep soccer Saturday.
Generals goalkeeper Nathan Lanham recorded the shutout with four saves.
Girls
South Charleston 10, Cross Lanes Christian 1: Maggie Britt netted her 100th career goal as South Charleston eased past Cross Lanes Christian on the road. Britt finished the game with three goals and two assists while Genevieve Potter had four goals and two assists for the Black Eagles. Maddie Triplett added two goals and Kennedy Richo scored once.