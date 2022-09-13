Prep soccer roundup: Winfield boys edge Poca 2-1 Staff reports Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyler Freeman fired in two goals, both on penalty kicks, as the Winfield boys soccer team defeated visiting Poca 2-1 Tuesday night.Everett Miller picked up five saves in goal for the Generals. Jordan Garlow scored for the Dots.Tuesday’s girls gameGeorge Washington 1, Parkersburg 1: Madison Rothwell netted a goal to help the Patriots battle host Parkersburg to a tie.Shelby Tharp made seven stops in goal for GW (7-0-1). Audriana Medina scored the lone goal for the Big Reds (5-1-3), while keeper Emma Dabbs collected five saves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Save Goal Sport Football Soccer Team Penalty Kick Parkersburg Tyler Freeman Soccer Trending Now Articles ArticlesLegislature passes bill to ban abortions with strict exceptionsGazette-Mail editorial: Change of direction needed at WVUInterest exists in CASCI building, agent saysIt's official: Berkshire Hathaway Energy project coming to Jackson CountyPSC approves rate hike for upgrades to keep Fort Martin, Harrison coal-fired plants running long-termNucor officials say endangered mussels will not delay new mill projectWVU football: Brown says focus is internal after disappointing startThe Food Guy: Cocktails, tapas and...chicken livers?Shane Lyons interview – part 2: NCAA Adds Windows To Transfer OpportunitiesGas and Oil Association of West Virginia elects first female president