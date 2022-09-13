Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Tyler Freeman fired in two goals, both on penalty kicks, as the Winfield boys soccer team defeated visiting Poca 2-1 Tuesday night.

Everett Miller picked up five saves in goal for the Generals. Jordan Garlow scored for the Dots.

