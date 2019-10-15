Peyton Frohnapfel and Mackenzie Meadows each scored twice as Winfield picked up a 6-1 girls prep soccer win over Sissonville Tuesday in Sissonville.
Frohnapfel added two assists while Carley Jordan and Julianne Pauley each tacked on a goal and Izzy Karnes and Kierstyn Doss each doled out an assist for the Generals (12-3-1).
Anna Gregor scored the lone goal for the Indians (9-7-2).
Capital 4, Poca 1: Claire Bailey scored two goals and assisted on another as Capital won at home.
Bailey added an assist and Kaleigh Shaffer and Baylee Noble each chipped in a goal for the Cougars.
Destiny Masters notched the lone goal for the Dots (10-4-4), scoring off an assist from Kaitlyn Farley.
Boys
Sissonville 5, Riverside 2: Wyatt Ervin netted a hat trick to lead Sissonville (15-4) past Riverside on the road. Jaxson Haynes assisted Ervin on all three of his goals and added two scores of his own for the Indians. Goalkeeper Trevor Faber recorded 11 saves for Sissonville.
Ethan Cronin scored twice for Riverside (3-14-2).
Nitro 1, Herbert Hoover 1: Nitro and Herbert Hoover battled to a tie Tuesday night at Hoover. Austin Hayslip scored for Nitro (2-13-2) while Bryson Beaver scored for Hoover (11-5-2).
Monday’s boys game
South Charleston 2, Cross Lanes Christian 0: Anthony Moles made 12 saves to record his fifth shutout of the season in the home win for the Black Eagles.
Emerson Beall and Connor Hughes had the goals for SC (9-5-3). Andrew Nolan collected 19 saves for Cross Lanes Christian (12-7-1).