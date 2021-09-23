Winfield’s Kaitlyn Sayre and Hurricane’s Maddie Willis both collected shutouts as the Putnam County rivals settled for a scoreless tie in girls prep soccer Thursday.
Sayre made seven saves for the Generals (9-1-2). Willis also had seven saves for the Redskins (9-0-3).
Herbert Hoover 2, South Charleston 0: Kaylee Chandler scored both goals to give the Huskies the road shutout win over the Black Eagles. Emma Kee had an assist for Hoover (7-1) and Payslee Lyons recorded the shutout, making five saves.
George Washington 9, Ripley 0: Linsey Hackney, Bella Cinco and Deryn Doamekpor all had two goals in the easy shutout victory at home for the Patriots. Angelina Musilli, Ava Tretheway and Reagan Bromiley also scored for GW (8-1-1). Madison Adkins recorded the shutout in goal for the Patriots, making two saves.
Boys soccer
George Washington 8, Ripley 1: Caleb Carney tallied three goals and Nick Ihnat added two in leading the Patriots to the comfortable road win. Jack Williams, Noah McLaughlin and Sam Clark all had goals for GW (10-1). Carney, Williams, Rylan Moore and Connor Strickland had assists. Jake Hardy scored the lone goal for Ripley (4-3-1).
Charleston Catholic 2, Winfield 1: Sully Groom scored both goals to lead the Irish to the home victory. John Patnoe made eight saves for Catholic.
Wednesday girls soccer
George Washington 1, Hurricane 1: The host Patriots and Redskins battled to a draw, with the goals coming from GW’s Reese Huffman and Hurricane’s Maggie Odour.