Sully Groom netted five goals and assisted on another as Charleston Catholic cruised to a 9-0 win over Pocahontas County Thursday in the semifinals of the Class AA-A Region 3 Section 2 boys prep soccer tournament.
Eli Coleman, Robert Keith, Colin McGinley, and Nick Giatris each tallied a goal for the Irish and Kelan Swan doled out three assists.
Catholic will play in the sectional title game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Schoenbaum Stadium against either Nicholas County or Webster.
Capital-GW postponed: The Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 boys soccer matchup between George Washington and Capital was postponed Thursday due to lightning.
The two teams will square off Friday at the Fields at Trace Fork in South Charleston. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s girls soccer
Parkersburg South 3, Hurricane 0: Samara Nunn scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the first half as the Patriots put away visiting Hurricane in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Olivia Henderson and Jozy Barton each added insurance goals in the second half for South. Adi Altizer added two assists and Mackenzie Mott made one save in goal to earn the shutout.
The Redskins end their season at 13-3-5.
Wednesday’s boys soccer
Poca 3, Winfield 0: Jacob Farley scored two goals and Joe Starcher recorded a shutout in goal in Poca’s victory at Winfield in a boys sectional semifinal.
Jonny Garlow added a goal for the Dots (12-6-4). Poca advances to play Scott in the sectional championship.