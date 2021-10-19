Ava Tretheway and Reese Huffman both scored two goals in leading George Washington’s girls soccer team to a 10-0 victory over Riverside in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 tournament game Tuesday at Trace Fork.
Reagan Bromiley, Angelina Musilli, Millia Collias, Rebekka Sayer, Liza Westerman and Sama Shaalan scored a goal each for GW (16-1-3).
Madison Adkins recorded the shutout in goal for the Patriots. GW will host the winner of Capital and South Charleston on Thursday at Trace Fork.
Monday’s boys games
Herbert Hoover 25, Pendleton County 1: Bryson Beaver scored 10 goals as Herbert Hoover’s boys soccer team advanced in the Class AA-A Region 2 Section 2 tournament.
Trevor Rager chipped in three goals, Gabe Deel added two, and Levi Paxton provided nine assists for the Huskies (15-3-3).
Gage Sites-Woods scored the lone goal for Pendleton County.
Hoover advanced to play Lewis County Tuesday in Weston.
Winfield 14, Tug Valley 0: Rucker Smith fired in four goals and Tyler Freeman registered three goals and three assists to power Winfield past Tug Valley in the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Also for the Generals, Ryan Cook, Gavin Tomblin and Aaron Verno added two goals apiece, Anthony Marinaro chipped in one goal, and Austin Thornton tallied four assists.
Monday’s girls games
Hurricane 4, Ripley 1: The Redskins netted three goals in the second half to pull away for a win in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Madison Francis, Lauren Dye, Lilly Lucas and Avery Hale each tallied a goal for Hurricane and Ayla Assi and Mady Jo Lunsford each doled out an assist.
For Ripley, Makayla Wriston netted a goal and Kaitlyn Lawrence added an assist.