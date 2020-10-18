Half the defending WVSSAC state prep soccer champions, George Washington’s boys and Charleston Catholic’s girls, hail from Kanawha County. Like nearly every other team in the state, their first step toward another championship begins this week in their respective sectional tournaments.
Unlike many other teams in the state, they haven’t gotten a ton of time to prepare.
The COVID-19 restrictions that shelved all Kanawha County prep sports for nearly a month have left all the fall sports teams entering the postseason without much regular-season experience. Yet it will have to be enough, whether those teams like it or not.
“We’ve only played six games,” GW boys coach Eric Engle said. “We’re still looking at where people should be playing and where they can help the team the most.”
On the boys and girls sides in Class AAA, Capital, George Washington, St. Albans, Riverside and South Charleston all face off in Region 3 Section 1. Region 4 Section 2 includes Hurricane with Parkersburg, Parkersburg South and Ripley. In Class AA/A boys, Herbert Hoover joins Braxton County, Elkins, Lewis County, Pendleton County and South Harrison in Region 2 Section 2. Charleston Catholic joins Independence, Nicholas County, Midland Trail, Pocahontas County, Roane County and Webster County in Region 3 Section 2.
Nitro and Sissonville join Parkersburg Catholic, Point Pleasant, Ravenswood, St. Marys, Williamstown and Wood County Christian in Region 4 Section 1. Poca and Winfield join Chapmanville, Man, Logan, Scott, St. Joseph and Tug Valley in Region 4 Section 2.
On the girls side of Class AA/A, Hoover joins Braxton County, Elkins, Lewis County, Pendleton County and South Harrison in Region 2 Section 2. Charleston Catholic joins Midland Trail, Nicholas County, Webster County and Pocahontas County in Region 3 Section 2. Nitro and Sissonville join Point Pleasant, Ravenswood and Williamstown in Region 4 Section 1, and Poca and Winfield join Chapmanville, Logan, Scott, Sherman and St. Joseph in Region 4 Section 2.
While Kanawha teams lost a sizable chunk of their regular seasons due to its long red designation on the West Virginia Department of Education map, it’s much better than how some teams are faring right now. Berkeley County was orange this week, which led do an entire sectional bracket being wiped out.
In red, teams couldn’t even practice together. Engle said his captains – Max Trethewey, Xavier Bohn, Bryce Coleman and Isaac Carney – did a very good job of keeping the team on task as they waited to get back together.
“We really relied on the players to prepare themselves,” Engle said. “We sent out emails reminding them to do work on their own. Our seniors created workout videos for the players. Each week a new five-minute video went out with a different drill to work on.”
The rust was evident when the team was able to practice together again, Engle added, but the players’ energy was easy to see, too.
“They’ve wanted to play so bad,” he said. “They were so focused on everything they needed to do, very business-like.”
Sectional winners face of in regional championships next week, Class AAA on Oct. 27 and Class AA/A on Oct. 29. Regional champions advance to the state tournament in Beckley on Nov. 6-7.