The prep soccer postseason is underway as the first day of sectional tournaments took place Monday.
Twelve boys and girls teams from the Kanawha Valley are competing for a chance to advance to regionals on Oct. 26-27.
Results of Monday night’s games were not available before the Gazette-Mail’s print deadline.
Class AAA boys
In Region 3 Section 1, No. 5 Riverside played at No. 4 South Charleston Monday evening. The winner of Monday’s game moves on to play at No. 1 George Washington on Tuesday, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the girls game, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 St. Albans plays at No. 2 Capital at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and the championship game is Thursday at the highest remaining seed. Because of the possibility of George Washington’s girls being in the championship game on Thursday, the time for the boys championship will be determined at a later time.
In Region 4 Section 2 on Monday, No. 4 Ripley played at No. 1 Hurricane and No. 3 Parkersburg South played at No. 2 Parkersburg. The winners of Monday’s games move on to Wednesday’s championship at 6 p.m. at the team with the higher remaining seed.
Class AA-A boys
The first round of the Region 2 Section 2 tournament took place on Monday between No. 5 South Harrison and homestanding No. 4 Braxton County. The winner travels to No. 1 Lewis County Tuesday at 6 p.m. No. 3 Herbert Hoover will also play on Tuesday at No. 2 Elkins with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. The championship game is Thursday at 6 p.m. and the team with the highest seed will host.
There are seven teams in Region 3 Section 2 and the first three of those games take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. with No. 5 Midland Trail playing at No. 4 Pocahontas County, No. 3 Webster County will host No. 6 Roane County and No. 7 Independence travels to No. 2 Nicholas County.
Defending Class AA-A champion Charleston Catholic will make another run at a title as the No. 1 Irish will host the Midland Trail-Pocahontas County victor on Thursday at 6 p.m.
If Catholic wins on Thursday it advances to the sectional championship Saturday at 1 p.m. at home.
In Region 4 Section 1, there were four games on Monday. Point Pleasant is the No. 1 seed and hosted No. 8 St. Marys, No. 5 Sissonville traveled to No. 4 Wood County Christian, No. 2 Ravenswood hosted No. 7 Parkersburg Catholic and No. 6 Williamstown played at No. 3 Nitro.
The semifinals are on Tuesday and the championship is Thursday with the team with the higher seed hosting.
In Region 4 Section 2, three first-round games took place Monday.
No. 4 Scott hosted No. 5 Logan, No. 6 Tug Valley played at No. 3 Poca and No. 7 Chapmanville played at No. 2 Winfield.
The semifinals are on Wednesday at 6 p.m. as No. 1 St. Joe will host the Scott-Logan winner and the Poca-Tug Valley winner will play the Winfield-Chapmanville winner.
The championship is Saturday at noon and the team with the higher seed will host.
Class AAA girls
The Region 3 Section 1 tournament began on Monday as No. 4 Riverside faced No. 5 St. Albans. The winner of Monday’s game moves on to play at No. 1 George Washington on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
No. 3 South Charleston will play at No. 2 Capital at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The championship is Thursday and the time is to be determined. The team with the higher seed will host.
Two Region 4 Section 2 tournament games kick off Tuesday at 6 p.m. as No. 1 Hurricane hosts No. 4 Ripley and No. 2 Parkersburg South hosts No. 3 Parkersburg.
The championship will be on Thursday and the team with the higher seed will host.
Class AA-A girls
The semifinal round of the Region 2 Section 2 tournament took place on Monday. No. 4 Braxton County played at No. 1 Elkins and No. 3 Lewis County played at No. 2 Herbert Hoover.
The championship game will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the team with the higher seed.
In Region 3 Section 2, No. 1 Charleston Catholic will make another title run starting on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. home game against No. 4 Pocahontas County.
No. 3 Midland Trail will play at No. 2 Nicholas County Wednesday at 6 p.m. and the championship will be Saturday at 11 a.m. with the higher remaining seed hosting.
In Region 4 Section 1, the semifinal round took place Monday as No. 1 Point Pleasant hosted No. 4 Ravenswood and No. 3 Nitro played at No. 2 Sissonville.
The higher remaining seed will host the championship game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Region 4 Section 2 tournament began Monday at No. 4 Logan hosted No. 5 Sherman.
The winner of Monday’s game will advance to play at No. 1 Winfield on Wednesday at 6 p.m. while No. 2 Poca hosts No. 3 St. Joe Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The championship game is Saturday at the higher remaining seed.