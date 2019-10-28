Seven Kanawha Valley teams are left standing and just one step from the state tournament as Class AA-A regional finals are held Tuesday and Class AAA regional finals happen Thursday.
None of the seven are strangers to this point of the season and beyond, as the boys teams from Charleston Catholic, George Washington and Winfield and girls teams from those three schools and Hurricane remain after sectionals concluded last week.
For the GW and Winfield boys as well as the Hurricane girls, this week marks another step in the quest to repeat as state champion. But despite the storied state-tournament history of all seven programs, some enter the regional round with some points to prove.
The Catholic girls (19-1) have the best record in the Kanawha Valley and are trying to reach the state tournament for the sixth consecutive year. The Irish won back-to-back state crowns under coach Amy Mullen in 2014 and 2015 but since the season has ended in bitter fashion with state-championship-game losses in three consecutive seasons.
To try and complete the job this time around, the Irish will have to get through Oak Hill (10-6-4) at home on Tuesday night in a Class AA-A Region 3 final at Schoenbaum Stadium.
Class AA-A regionals are set for Tuesday night with girls games going first at 5 p.m. and the boys starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the girls games.
“They’re a tough team, they’re tough and they want to win,” Mullen said. “They had a great team last year and still, several of those girls are there. We just can’t underestimate them. We can’t underestimate anybody.”
Catholic’s lone loss of the season came at the hands of Bridgeport (18-1-1), which will play a Region 2 final against Philip Barbour on Tuesday night. Mullen hopes that 1-0 defeat as well as lessons learned over the past three years will help guide her team through on Tuesday night.
“Taking the loss to Bridgeport made us all learn a lot,” Mullen said. “It can be taken away real quick and I think it put everything into perspective. We still have one more. And I’m well aware, I’ve been knocked out before, I know — it’s never a sure thing.”
The Irish girls are led by a balanced scoring attack with junior Lindsay Carr (18 goals, 10 assists), freshman Shannon Karr (16 goals, nine assists) and sophomore Bella Cinco (14 goals, eight assists) leading the way. Junior center back Audrey Miller has emerged as one of the best players in the state and, along with senior keeper Katie Nester, Catholic’s defense has allowed just six goals.
After the girls take the field against Oak Hill, the boys will do the same, looking for an 11th straight trip to the state tournament. The Irish boys won four straight titles from 2009-2012 and another in 2014, but have come up empty in Beckley since.
Riding a senior-laden defense a year ago, Catholic has had to adjust to a more uptempo style with most of its experience in the front of its attack. The results have been mostly good with, Catholic carrying an 18-1-3 record into Tuesday’s tilt with the Red Devils (15-4-2).
“The boys put a lot of pressure on themselves to win,” Catholic coach Niall Paul said. “These boys are different. They like doing it for each other and they’re out there having fun and maybe goofing off with each other, but they rally. It’s a little different and as coaches we had to get used to that. Sometimes you just shake your head, but it’s been effective.”
One thing both Catholic teams (and both Winfield teams) will have to deal with is a quick turnaround. All four remaining Class AA-A teams in the Valley finished up sectional tournaments on Saturday and now jump right back into the fire on Tuesday.
“Not loving that,” Paul said. “And then whoever wins that has a lot of time off [until the state tournament]. We have an injury bug that’s hurting us too, we’re reaching.
“But happy to get them on turf and happy to get them on a wide field. They’re going to be well-coached and they’re going to be physical and in shape.”
Junior Wil Swan (32 goals, 18 assists), senior David Kershner (24 goals) and junior Zion Suddeth (13 goals, 14 assists) have spearheaded the offensive-minded Irish this season.
Region 4
Winfield will have to travel to Point Pleasant (the only teams in the Valley that will hit the road this week) to try and earn back spots in the state tournament.
The Generals boys team (18-1-4) was also hit hard by graduation but is back on the doorstep again and, like Catholic, had to adjust its style of play, as well. Usually riding a high-scoring offense, this Winfield team has relied largely on an experienced defense (led by senior center backs Jacob Verno and Richard Smith and goalkeeper Nathan Lanham) that has yielded just 11 goals this season. Junior Braxton Vanscoy leads the team with 35 goals.
The boys will play host Point Pleasant (13-3-5) right after the Winfield girls (17-5-1) take on Williamstown (17-2-1).
The Generals girls team won five straight championships from 2012-2016, a feat not matched by any other program. But since has come a pair of first-round exits, a trend first-year coach Jade Smith hopes to buck this time around.
Like Catholic, Winfield has also utilized a balanced scoring attack up front with senior Julianne Pauley (23 goals), senior Peyton Frohnapfel (18 goals, 12 assists), junior Ava Hall (15 goals, 17 assists) and junior Kierstyn Doss (seven goals, 12 assists) all playing major roles.
Class AAA Region 3
Roles will reverse on Thursday in Class AAA as the boys play at 5 p.m. and the girls will take the nightcap. The George Washington (20-2) boys are looking to avenge one of only two losses this season as it welcomes in Greenbrier East (11-6-3) in a Region 3 championship game at Trace Fork.
“They’re a good team, they’re a good-coached team,” GW coach Erik Engle said. “They like to attack down the middle, they’ve got some really good players in the middle and up front, they have very good speed on the wings and their keeper played really well last time. It’s a pretty complete team and their results show that.”
Junior Max Trethewey (20 goals) and senior EJ Davis (19 goals) have handled much of the scoring for GW, with senior midfielder Solomon Clark leading the team with 10 assists. Defender/forward Zak Abdul-Jalil has emerged as one of the most versatile players in the Valley and with two All-State first-team selections already under his belt, figures to play a heavy role on Thursday.
While the boys team returned eight starters from a year ago, it was a complete overhaul for the GW girls and coach Ali Sadeghian. But the Patriots are back again against rival East (14-3-1) as the teams have split four regional final games over the last four years.
GW rides a trio of lethal strikers in junior Kalissa Lacy (19 goals, 24 assists), sophomore Linsey Hackney (28 goals, 19 assists) and freshman Ava Trethewey (17 goals, 13 assists).
Region 4
Sophomore striker Bailey Fisher broke the unofficial state record for single-season scoring last week and has accumulated 64 goals into the regional round. Senior Dani Ray has 20 assists to go with 13 goals to provide a second option at the front of the attack.
Not to be outdone, the Redskins defense — comprised of three juniors and a freshman (Sydnee Bell, Abby Fowler, Maddie Mayberry and Madison Francis) in front of junior goalkeeper Olivia Bird — have yielded just six goals all year.
The Redskins (18-2-1) defeated Parkersburg South (10-7-2) 4-0 in the regular season and the Patriots will come calling again on Thursday. Hurricane won the first state championship in program history a year ago.