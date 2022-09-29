Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Peyton Butcher scored two goals as Sissonville defeated visiting Logan in boys soccer Wednesday for the second straight night by the same 5-0 score.

Matt Ferrell, Landon Boyles and Kyler Herdman also scored for Sissonville (8-6-1). Aidan Landgrebe had six saves in goal for the shutout as Logan fell to 3-9-2.

