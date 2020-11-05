We know for sure that Charleston Catholic’s girls soccer team will be in Beckley Friday and Saturday to defend its Class AA-A state championship, and that the Irish boys team will be looking to end a six-year title drought when the state tournament kicks off Friday morning.
We know Herbert Hoover’s boys team hopes to make some noise after qualifying in Class AA-A for the first time.
We also know that George Washington’s boys team will be looking for its third consecutive Class AAA championship, and the GW girls will be trying to win their first.
What we don’t know is when, or if, those GW teams will be playing their semifinal games at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. An injunction to halt the AAA portions of the tournament was filed in Berkeley County Thursday morning. (See related story.)
Until the legal matters are settled, here’s a look at the Kanawha County teams that have qualified. The Class AA-A tournament schedule remains unaffected by the legal wrangling.
Class AAA boys
George Washington’s boys team is looking to win its third straight Class AAA title in its 10th straight state tournament appearance. The Patriots’ six state titles are tied with Parkersburg for the most of any program.
Coach Erik Engle will look to stay perfect by winning his third title in his third year, and like all coaches — especially in Kanawha County — this year has been challenging with a long layoff to begin the season due to the COVID-19 color map. GW (9-0) will enter the state tournament having only played nine games.
“Frankly we were concerned about their mental well-being,” Engle said. “They were seeing teams all around them and friends from travel being able to play that are 15 minutes away and they couldn’t do anything but run shuttle runs.”
The Patriots lost 15 seniors and six starters from last season but haven’t seemed to miss a beat. Seniors Grant Fenwick (goalkeeper) and Mason Pinkett (forward) returned to play soccer for the first time since they were in middle school and transfers Nick Inhat (midfielder, Capital) and Tarek Jarrouj (forward, Winfield) also added starting experience and depth.
The No. 1-seeded Patriots were scheduled to take on No. 4 Jefferson at 9 a.m. to kick things off in Beckley. The other semifinal, scheduled to start at noon, pits No. 2 seed Cabell Midland against No. 3 University.
In a year full of uncertainty, Engle said his team will lean heavily on its experience to guide it through, even with a big target on its back.
“Our program has been very successful, which has given us a tremendous amount of experience,” Engle said. “We rely on it to take away some of that pressure. We’ve gone down to Beckley — this is our 10th year in a row — when we come into the complex there, we know what it is that’s needed. We know how to warm up and we know how to take that feeling being at the state tournament and use it. Some teams look up in the stands and it may be overwhelming, but we don’t have to worry about that.”
Inhat leads the team with 12 goals with senior Max Trethewey adding eight. Goalkeepers Fenwick and Julian Westfall have combined on five shutouts.
Class AA-A boys
No. 2 Charleston Catholic will make its 13th straight state tournament appearance when the Irish take on No. 3 Point Pleasant at 7:30 p.m.
Despite that sustained success, Catholic (8-1) has not won a state championship since 2014, with coach Niall Paul still searching for his first in his fifth season. The team also features five senior starters who have gone through tough and bitter endings at the state tournament in each of the last three seasons.
“Everybody, even the freshmen are aware of that bitterness,” Paul said. “This is the first year I’ve talked about it [to the players] ever. We want to play on Saturday [in the championship game] and we want to win. The whole season was a commitment to that end. We didn’t care if we played a game as long as they let us play in sectionals. These seniors are hungry. A few of them started in three of those [state tournament losses]. Wil Swan started in all four of those games. One we got handled. One some fluky stuff just happened. One we lost after two overtimes and penalty kicks. They know every scenario.”
Swan, a senior midfielder, leads the Irish with 19 goals and 11 assists. Seniors Aidan Paul and Zion Suddeth along with sophomore Kelan Swan comprise the midfield, a strength for the Irish.
No. 4 Herbert Hoover (5-1-2) moved this year to Region 2, which finally provided the Huskies with the break they’ve needed to get to Beckley. The Huskies had been beaten by Charleston Catholic in the sectional finals six times.
“We always knew we could make it to the final four, we just always got put in a bracket with Catholic,” Hoover coach Don Mercer said.
Hoover will play No. 1 Fairmont Senior in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Huskies lost five senior starters from last year’s squad and had to do some adjusting. Senior Dustin Stuart was moved from midfield to forward to replace the graduated Michael Watkins, and Stuart leads the team with nine goals. Levi Paxton paces the team in assists with six.
Freshman Gabe Deel is the team’s starting goalkeeper after Hoover lost its entire defensive unit a year ago.
It has been a slow build to this point for Hoover, which has quietly gone 61-25-12 in Mercer’s five seasons at the helm. He hopes his team is on the map and said it will be looking for more this week in Beckley.
“We feel as people look at us and think that we’re not that good,” Mercer said. “Not a lot of people know or didn’t pay attention to the last five years. We’ve won 61 games, it’s not like we’re not good, just being in the Cardinal Conference and playing Catholic every year, no one noticed us.
“This team is a little bit different. They don’t believe in losing. They’re committed to go all the way. The motto this year was to be different, they wanted to be different and they are.”
Class AAA girls
As hard as it is to believe, George Washington has never won a girls soccer state championship despite several trips. This will be the third in a row and fourth in the six years for the Patriots under coach Ali Sadeghian.
The Patriots (9-1) are led by an explosive offensive attack, led by junior Nitro transfer Angelina Musilli (17 goals, 11 assists), senior Kalissa Lacy (11 goals, 16 assists), junior Linsey Hackney (14 goals, 15 assists) and sophomore Ava Trethewey (8 goals, 11 assists). Junior midfielder Reagan Bromiley and senior goalkeeper Mary Lyle Smith are also impact players.
In seasons past, Sadeghian said that his teams did well to get to the state tournament but believes this year the Patriots may be able to make some noise starting on Friday when, as the No. 3 seed, they are scheduled take on No. 2 Wheeling Park in the Class AAA nightcap at 7 p.m.
“I hope so,” Sadeghian, who formerly won a state championship at Sissonville, said. “This is the best we’ve had for the last six years technically and being capable of possessing the ball and doing something with it. We also have depth. I have a two- or three-player rotation that allows me to give a couple minutes of break. We have a skill level and depth that we didn’t necessarily have in the past and that gives us hope.”
The other semifinal will be No. 1 Parkersburg South against No. 4 Jefferson, scheduled for 4 p.m.
Class AA-A girls
No. 1 seed Charleston Catholic is also looking to defend a state championship. The Irish will begin that task by playing No. 4 Philip Barbour at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
The Irish (8-1) brought back a significant amount of experience at each level, with senior defender Audrey Miller, senior midfielder Lindsay Carr (10 goals, six assists) and sophomore forward Annie Cimino (seven goals, seven assists) returning to lead their respective units.
Miller and Carr have been a part of state tournament teams in each of their four seasons, and fellow seniors Elizabeth Rushworth, Sydney Bolles, Abigail Cunningham, Emma Cimino, Grace Litton, Hannah Rahin and Kaitlyn Keith comprise a nucleus that is eager to end its career on a high note.
“Lindsay Carr and Audrey Miller have done a great job, they’re leaders, they get every girl going,” ninth-year coach Amy Mullen said. “They get them up and say, ‘We have to be excited; this is what we’re doing.’ To be honest, most of it’s them, I don’t even have to do anything. It makes me so sad to know this is the last go-around with these girls.
“These girls are dedicated. There are several that play travel and continue to play. They practiced all summer without me and kept up their conditioning and I didn’t have to ask them to.”
The other semifinal pits No. 2 Williamstown against No. 3 Fairmont Senior at 12:30 p.m.