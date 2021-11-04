George Washington’s girls and boys soccer teams have been nothing short of dominant this year and they have a chance to add to the trophy case this weekend in Beckley.
Both squads are set to compete in the Class AAA state tournament starting Friday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
GW boys
No. 1 GW (20-1-1) will play No. 4 Washington (19-1-3) at 5 p.m. in the semifinal at Cline Stadium.
“My expectations are that the boys will go down and play their style of soccer,” GW coach Erik Engle said. “It’s really just another match against another opponent.”
GW and Washington have not met this season, so there will be some unfamiliarity.
“We’ve watched video on them to see how they play,” Engle said. “We feel like they’re obviously a very quality team. We think we know what we need to do, it’s just going to be a matter of executing it.”
GW is led by Nick Ihnat, who has 31 goals and 11 assists. Jack Williams has 15 goals and 10 assists, Rylan Morehead has 13 goals and 17 assists and Caleb Carney has seven goals and 10 assists.
GW is rolling and it showed in its 5-0 Region 3 victory over Woodrow Wilson to clinch the state tournament berth.
“When you get to this point of the year you’re sort of hoping that all the bugs that you were working out during the season have been resolved,” Engle said. “Offensively I think that we’ve got players in the right positions, we’ve got a nice rotation of subs. Defensively, really the same thing.”
GW is looking to defend its 2020 title in which it beat University 5-0.
GW girls
The No. 1 Patriots (19-1-3) defeated Woodrow Wilson 3-1 in their Region 3 final and will play No. 4 Spring Mills (13-2-3) in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday at Cline Stadium.
“We’re feeling very good about it,” GW coach Ali Sadeghian said. “The girls are excited. This is not the first time. We’ve been here before, we have experience. Hopefully that will work to our advantage and we’ll be able to move on to the next game.”
Last season, GW lost to eventual champion Wheeling Park 3-2 in the semifinal.
GW has seven players with 10 or more goals this season. Ava Thretheway leads the way with 25, followed by Reese Huffman (17), Angelina Musilli (16), Bella Cinco (15), Reagan Bromiley and Linsey Hackney (13) and Deryn Doamekpor (10).
Goalkeeper Madison Adkins has tallied 16 shutouts on the season.
Bromiley, who is the Patriots’ top player, suffered a knee injury in the Region 3 final and her “status is questionable for Friday and will be a game time decision,” according to Sadeghian.
Sadegian also touched on Spring Mills and what the Cardinals bring to the table.
“Making it this far is not by coincidence, you have to be good” he said. “They have a good record, they’ve played a good schedule so we’re not gonna take them lightly.”
Other AAA semifinals
Thirty minutes after the conclusion of the Spring Mills-George Washington girls game, No. 3 Cabell Midland (18-5) will take on No. 2 Wheeling Park (20-1-1) at Cline Stadium in a girls semifinal.
Thirty minutes after the completion of the Washington-George Washington boys game, No. 3 Cabell Midland (12-7-1) faces No. 2 Morgantown (14-6) at Cline Stadium in a semifinal.
The finals will take place on Saturday with the girls game starting at 10:30 a.m. and the boys game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the girls game.