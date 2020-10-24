WINFIELD — In a rematch from last season for the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 2 soccer championship, Winfield defeated shorthanded Poca 6-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Generals took care of business by using their athleticism and constant pressure to come away with a hard-earned victory on a soggy afternoon.
Winfield put relentless pressure near the goal in the first half but had a hard time breaking through as Poca’s strategy of packing it in defensively within 10 yards of the goal paid off. Dots senior keeper Devin Ord held out all shots on goal until Winfield senior forward Carly Jordan scored from 8 yards out directly in front of the net with 14:09 left until the halftime break.
“We came out a little sluggish at the start,” said Winfield coach Jade Lewis. “It was smart on [Poca’s] behalf to play more defensive and keep a lot of people in the box, and when that happens we needed to shoot more from the outside and we weren’t getting it done.
“But in the second half we played more our game and took away from their game.”
The Generals (7-3-0), who defeated St. Joseph 6-0 on Wednesday, will advance to the Region 4 championship game against Williamstown Thursday in Point Pleasant.
In the second half, Winfield’s Rilee Hinkle and Ava Hall picked up the intensity to help the Generals score three times within the first 10 minutes of play.
“It was frustrating at first but as a team we adapted and we changed what we had to in the second half to get more shots outside,” said Hinkle.
The Dots (5-5-2) were playing with a bare-minimum 11 players as injuries and illness wreaked havoc over the past week.
“We had to play more defense than normal because we were playing shorthanded. I think playing with what we had just got to us and we were wore out,” said Poca coach Brian Griggs. “Playing with no subs will get to you eventually.”
As the first half came to a close, the Dots began gaining confidence and momentum with two threats near the goal in the last 5 minutes led by sophomore Katie Farley. Although they did not score, they trailed only 1-0, a turnaround from having lost to the Generals 9-1 during the regular season.
“I’ve been playing four years and this is the best we’ve played them,” said Ord. “Our defense really stepped up this time.”
Winfield began to wear down the Dots’ defense midway through the second half, and the Generals’ Ally Barnett added two more goals to set the final score.