Linsey Hackney had two goals and an assist as George Washington blitzed Washington for a 4-1 girls prep soccer win Friday in Charles Town.
Kalissa Lacy and Ava Tretheway each notched a goal and an assist, and keeper Mary Lyle Smith made four stops for GW (9-3-1). Leah Goben scored the lone goal for Washington (3-7).
WVU WOMEN'S SOCCER: Jessica Lisi's goal just nine minutes into the match proved to be the game-winner as the West Virginia University women's soccer team blanked Iowa State 2-0 Friday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
Lisi's goal came off an assist frm Jade Gentile to give the Mountaineers (6-3-1) the early lead.
Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel sealed the win for WVU in the 27th minute, netting a goal off an assist from Lizzie Mayfield.
Rylee Foster made six stops in goal to earn the clean sheet.
West Virginia outshot Iowa State 14-11. The Cyclones drop to 3-7.
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Marshall opened Conference USA play by sweeping Southern Miss Friday evening in Huntington. The Herd won in straight sets of 25-16, 25-17, and 25-16.
Ciara Debell led the Marshall offense with 15 kills, while Sarah Schank and Isa Dostal each had seven. Also for the Herd (10-4 overall, 1-0 C-USA), Sydney Lostumo tallied 20 assists and Gabrielle Coulter had 16, and Amber Weber recorded 19 digs.
Southern Miss fell to 0-13.