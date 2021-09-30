Winfield girls soccer blanks Huntington Staff reports Sep 30, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WINFIELD - Mackenzie Meadows scored the only goal of the game to lift Winfield to a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Huntington in girls soccer on Thursday.Kaitlyn Sayre recorded three saves in the shutout for Winfield (10-2-2). Mack Markum collected nine saves for Huntington (5-8-1). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston mayor says Regatta returning in 2022Poll shows WV voters support using tax hikes on rich, corporations, to help pay for Biden planPrep football: Unbeaten ... but unbearable? Hoover off to flying start, despite grumblesHuntington residents are trying to start a charter school in Nitro, 7 min from 1 of WV's 3 Blue Ribbon SchoolsGazette-Mail editorial: Those dirty, dirty birdsJustice family companies offer $300 million, half of Bluestone value to repay Swiss loansThe Food Guy: Owners of Yelp’s top restaurant opening in CharlestonBen Fields: The great contradiction of getting "LuLaRich" (Opinion)Mollusk once abundant in WV among 23 species to be declared extinctCharleston baseball team rebranded as Dirty Birds Upcoming Events