WINFIELD - Mackenzie Meadows scored the only goal of the game to lift Winfield to a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Huntington in girls soccer on Thursday.

Kaitlyn Sayre recorded three saves in the shutout for Winfield (10-2-2). Mack Markum collected nine saves for Huntington (5-8-1).