In 1974, young girls along the Elk River Valley had a league of their own.
Forty-eight years later, at the home field of the most dominant prep softball team in the state over the past five seasons, those ladies who broke new ground reunited and took in a 4-0 Herbert Hoover win over rival Sissonville on Thursday in Falling Rock.
This time around, they had what they didn’t back then -- perspective. Oh, and matching shirts.
Former players and coaches of the 1974 Elk District Softball Little League, believed to be the first softball league under the Little League umbrella in the state of West Virginia, gathered and celebrated the occasion and their place in the history of the game. The celebration was held at a place that has come to be defined by that game, with the Huskies having claimed their fourth Class AA championship in a row last year.
It was Hoover’s latest celebration that inspired Beth Campbell, a player in that 1974 season, to organize the reunion.
“I saw them up on the fire truck after they won and I was like, ‘I have a state pin too,’” Campbell said. “Part of me is up there and nobody knew it.”
That state pin was given to Campbell’s Blue Creek team after winning the inaugural league that year. With no other leagues on record, that team was proclaimed state champion. (Note: Little League’s Southeast Region could not confirm or deny that Elk District was the only softball league to compete in 1974.)
Prior to 1974, girls were not permitted to participate in Little League. That changed when the New Jersey Supreme Court upheld a ruling made on Nov. 7, 1973 by Sylvia Pressler, the hearings officer in the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights. Pressler ruled in favor of an 11-year-old girl name Maria Pepe, who had been forced to quit a Little League baseball team in Hoboken, New Jersey, because she was female.
The sound of the final gavel echoed across the country like a starter’s gun as nearly 30,000 girls signed up for the softball. It was music to the ears of Campbell and others throughout the Elk Valley.
“I was in the sixth grade and I was obviously a pain in the ass whenever my brother was playing Little League,” Campbell recalled. “If I was sitting there, if a boy struck out I’d glare at him thinking, ‘I wouldn’t have struck out. I wouldn’t have dropped that ball.’ I was determined. And I’m sure somebody said to my dad, ‘You’ve got to do something about that daughter.’”
And so, her father, Dana Campbell, did just that, serving as the president of the first Elk District softball league. Along with Ruth Taylor, the eventual coach of the Blue Creek team, and Myrna Pauley, who would coach the Frame squad, the three -- along with the support of parents and the community -- got the league off the ground. Five teams made up the first league with Pinch, Elkview and Big Chimney joining as well.
The early logistics were tough. Boys teams still had priority when it came to fields. Equipment and uniforms were needed. So were umpires in a new sport.
Dana Campbell passed away in July of last year, but both Taylor and Pauley were able to attend Thursday’s reunion. As Taylor recalled, makeshift fields were set up wherever there was space and, of course, there were no lights for night games. Bases were made from empty potato sacks filled with sand. Uniforms were dirty, old, game-used boys jerseys that had to be gathered, cleaned and restored after finding them in garbage bags.
“If you look at the pictures, they don’t even match,” Terah Burdette, Pauley’s daughter and a player said with a laugh. “But they had names on them.”
Taylor, who can now be found working part time at Appalachian Power Park, still immersed in the game, said all of the hurdles were only minor hindrances.
“Everything worked out fine, we persevered and doggone we had fun,” Taylor said.
As much as softball has become a staple in the area, the state and on the national stage, that certainly wasn’t the case in 1974. Softball was a compromise of sorts -- an alternative to baseball that was deemed safer. For all involved -- coaches, parents, umpires and players -- that first season was very much a learning experience, not only in terms of organized girls sports but in the game itself.
“Softball was a concession for us,” Campbell said. “We grew up and there was no softball in gym class, if we went out and played ball with our brothers, it was always baseball.
“It was slow-pitch when we started. We were almost making it up as we went along, we were just thrilled to play at all.”
Joe Morris was just like several other fathers in the area at the time. He passed the game on to all of his children -- two sons and daughter, Brenda, who also participated in the league in 1974. Morris took it a step further, learning the rules of softball and volunteering his time to serve as an umpire.
“I had to learn all the rules, everything was new, just like the girls were,” Morris said. “I was really glad they were getting started. [Daughter] Brenda was playing all her life out in the backyard someplace, she had two brothers and I’d always put them all in the truck and we’d go to the school and go play.”
Although memories of community support were mostly positive, progress inevitably breeds push back. Campbell recalled phone calls received by her dad at the time, calls that ended with the receiver being slammed, though he hid the particulars from her at the time.
“Our parents shielded us from the neighbors’ hostility and criticism, though we knew,” she said. “He found parents who believed daughters should share in the love of the game. And my dad held his own with parents who thought we shouldn’t play.”
The numbers of those in support outweighed the rest, and as the season wore on, more and more people came on board. Now, that same kind of loyalty and passion can be seen along the fences at every Herbert Hoover home game and at the state tournament, whether in Vienna or, now, in South Charleston.
“We were blessed, we had the support of the community,” Taylor said. “It was unique. All the people in the community would come watch Blue Creek play.”
The next year, in 1975, Little League softball expanded significantly in West Virginia with Clendenin getting its own leagues and with senior leagues being established for older players as well. The naivete and the innocence of childhood somewhat blinded the players to the significance of those first steps they took, onto a diamond and with a Little League patch on their jerseys.
“We didn’t know at the time we were revolutionary,” Campbell said. “We were just happy to play. We didn’t consider ourselves any kind of thing, we just wanted to play the game.”
“I don’t think it ever did,” Burdette added. “We didn’t realize there were only five teams that were in existence, we just liked playing ball.”
As for the adults?
“We were proud, if that’s the proper word,” Taylor said. “When you look out on the field and see the kids, see the smiles, hear the laughter, that was all new to them. They were all playing against friends, they all went to school together, but once you cross the lines, it’s all about ball.”
On Thursday, it was about a little more. Looking on as a group of prep players for whom they helped pave the road, finished off its regular season, there was certainly talk about ball. But there was more talk about families and kids, the years, the roads and where they had taken each of them.
In that moment they were old friends catching up while catching a game in the same place they played them all those years ago.
“It’s wonderful,” Taylor said as she looked out from home plate between the varsity and junior varsity games. “My heart, it just fills me up.”