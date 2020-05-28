Herbert Hoover softball pitcher Delani Buckner was named Thursday as the Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year for the second time in her prep career.
Buckner won the award as a sophomore and was named West Virginia Sports Writers Association Player of the Year as a junior. The award takes into account on-field performance, academic achievement and character.
With the softball season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the selection committee looked at achievements with club teams, previous accomplishments and the latest scout analysis and recruiting rankings.
An Appalachian State signee, Buckner was named a PGF Northeast Region All-American this year. She ended her Hoover career with a 52-3 record, a 0.53 earned run average and wins in the last three Class AA state championship games. As a junior, she posted a 20-1 record with a 0.33 ERA, fanning 273 batters in 127 innings pitched with just 18 walks.
She also hit .495 with two home runs and 33 RBIs.
The vice-president of her senior class at Hoover, Buckner has volunteered in her community on behalf of blood-donation drives and youth sports programs while maintaining a 4.41 grade-point average.
“Delani is a dream for any coach,” Herbert Hoover High School coach Missy Smith said in the release from Gatorade. “She pushes herself and then encourages those around her to raise their level of play. She’s a gifted athlete, but off the field she’s an even better person than she is a player.”