North-South Softball Classic

Thursday’s results

At Buffalo City Field

Game 1 – Region 3 1, Region 4 0

Game 2 – Region 1 2, Region 2 0

Game 3 – Region 2 2, Region 4 1

Game 4 – Region 3 3, Region 1 0

Thursday’s boxscores

Consolation game

Region 2 2, Region 4 1

Region 2;200;00;--;2;5;0

Region 4;000;10;--;1;6;2

Buckner and Canterbury. Thompson and Wellman. Top hitters – R2: Nottingham 2-3; McGee 1-2, RBI. R4: Jordan 2-2; Toppings RBI.

MVP – Buckner.

Championship game

Region 3 3, Region 1 0

Region 3;003;00;--;3;2;1

Region 1;000;00;--;0;2;4

McCown and Sitler. Cooper and Moreland. Top hitters – R3: VanCamp 1-1. Holley 1-2. R1: Moreland 1-2; Cooper 1-2.

MVP – Holley.