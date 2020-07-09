North-South Softball Classic
Thursday’s results
At Buffalo City Field
Game 1 – Region 3 1, Region 4 0
Game 2 – Region 1 2, Region 2 0
Game 3 – Region 2 2, Region 4 1
Game 4 – Region 3 3, Region 1 0
Thursday’s boxscores
Consolation game
Region 2 2, Region 4 1
Region 2;200;00;--;2;5;0
Region 4;000;10;--;1;6;2
Buckner and Canterbury. Thompson and Wellman. Top hitters – R2: Nottingham 2-3; McGee 1-2, RBI. R4: Jordan 2-2; Toppings RBI.
MVP – Buckner.
Championship game
Region 3 3, Region 1 0
Region 3;003;00;--;3;2;1
Region 1;000;00;--;0;2;4
McCown and Sitler. Cooper and Moreland. Top hitters – R3: VanCamp 1-1. Holley 1-2. R1: Moreland 1-2; Cooper 1-2.
MVP – Holley.