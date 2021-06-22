The winners and losers brackets were set on Tuesday as the West Virginia high school softball state championship tournaments got underway at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. St. Albans, Cabell Midland and Sissonville were among the winners on the tournament’s opening day.
Photos from West Virginia prep softball state tournament
