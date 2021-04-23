Joel Gardner and Luka Moore each homered and drove in two runs Friday as Hurricane earned a 13-1 prep baseball win over host Riverside in five innings.
Quarrier Phillips went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, Cameron Carney stroked a two-run double, and Ethan Spolarich went 3 for 3 with a double for the Redskins (5-1). Tyler Perdue knocked in the lone run for the Warriors.
Charleston Catholic 10, James Monroe 4: Evan Sayre went the distance for the win and Thomas Rennie went 2 for 3 to lead an eight-hit attack for the host Irish (5-1) at Shawnee Park. Catholic used several key bunts to spark a six-run sixth inning. The Mavericks (3-1) received two hits from Garrett Stutts.
Nitro 11, Poca 1: Nitro piled on eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to mercy-rule visiting Poca in five innings. Hagen Summers and Wyatt Lacy each drove in two runs and Tyler Anderson and Elijah Casto both went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Wildcats. Nitro starter Noah Reed allowed just one run on two hits and struck out six in five innings. Nolan Payne and Landon Easter each went 1 for 2 for Poca.
Point Pleasant 15, Ripley 5: Joel Beattie went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs as Point Pleasant won on the road. Riley Oliver, Luke Pinkerton and Hunter Lilly each drove in two runs for Point and Kyelar Morrow went 3 for 4. For Ripley, Kadin Hall had two RBIs.
Thursday’s baseball
Ripley 15, Parkersburg 4: Kadin Hall went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs and Cameron Patterson (2 for 3) had four RBIs as the visiting Vikings prevailed. For the Big Reds, Michael Owen and Andrew Woofter each had two hits. Big Reds pitchers combined to issue 14 walks.
Softball
Nitro 5, Sissonville 4: Lena Elkins struck out 11 and crushed a three-run home run to lift Nitro to a home win. Carly Mathes went 2 for 3 and Avery Sayre went 3 for 3 for the Wildcats (4-4). Alyssa Soblit went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Sissonville (3-1).
St. Albans 4, Morgantown 2: Tayven Stephenson struck out 17 and Gracie Payne went 4 for 4 with a triple and an RBI as the unbeaten Red Dragons defeated host Morgantown (4-1). For St. Albans (6-0), Kendall Stoffel went 2 for 3 with a home run.
Capital 14, Woodrow Wilson 4: Madison Sedosky struck out eight as Capital beat host Woodrow Wilson in six innings. Alaina Wilson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Tracie Long went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Capital. Kayla Bird went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Flying Eagles.
Sherman 8, Chapmanville 5: Chloe Treadway crushed a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to power Sherman to a home win. Treadway also struck out five to get the win in the circle for the Tide, while Hailea Skeens hit a two-run homer. Sierra Cook hit a two-run double for the Tigers
Thursday’s softball
Capital sweeps Charleston Catholic: Capital cranked out 35 hits on the evening as it swept a doubleheader from host Charleston Catholic. The Cougars won the first game 15-0 in three innings before cruising to 20-3 win in the nightcap.
In the first game, Capital used an eight-run second inning to get the win. Maggie Rose went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs and Madison Sedosky went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for the Cougars.
In the second game, Alaina Wilson went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs as Capital won in four innings. Kaylee Clendenin went 3 for 3 with a homer, a double and three RBIs and Mackenzie Coleman went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Aubrey McCoy went 2 for 2 to lead the Irish.