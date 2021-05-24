Lena Elkins went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs as Nitro took down Wayne 15-0 in four innings Monday in prep softball.
Bella Savilla went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Delaney Coyner stroked a two-run double, and Carly Mathes went 2 for 3 for the Wildcats (17-6).
Madison Plybon tallied the lone hit for the Pioneers.
St. Albans 2, Winfield 1: Tayven Stephenson struck out 10 batters and Gracie Payne hit a two-run single that proved to be the difference for the visiting Red Dragons. Jillian Holley had a double to add to the St. Albans (24-0) offensive effort. For the Generals (16-3), Kennedy Dean hit a home run.
Sherman 13, Oak Hill 5: Hailea Skeens went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs to lead Sherman to a home win.
Amber Maloskey hit a solo home run, Kenzi Rinchich went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Bailey Lafferty drove in a run on two hits for the Tide (13-2).
Nikki Holbrook went 2 for 3 with two homers and two RBIs, Kaylee Mann hit a solo home run, and Brooke Spangler went 2 for 4 for the Red Devils (9-9).
Baseball
Nitro 10, Point Pleasant 8: Tyler Anderson went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs as Nitro outlasted visiting Point Pleasant.
Wyatt Lacy drove in two runs, Carter Jones and Kyle Gill each collected two hits, and Elijah Casto had an RBI for the Wildcats.
Joel Beattie went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Big Blacks, while Kyelar Morrow drove in two runs, and Riley Oliver hit an RBI triple.
Huntington 4, Riverside 3: Adam Hanlon hit a bases-loaded walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh as Huntington edged visiting Riverside.
The game was a resumption of an April 25 game, which was halted due to inclement weather after the first inning with the Highlanders leading 1-0.
Hanlon finished 3 for 3 with an RBI, Ben McElroy stroked a two-run single, and Justin Legg doubled for Huntington (20-5), who secured its first 20-win season since 2012.
Tanner Clark doubled in three runs to lead the Warriors.
Charleston Catholic 8, Wahama 4: Jeff Reynolds drove in four runs on two hits as Charleston Catholic picked up a road win.
Thomas Rennie went 2 for 4 for the Irish (18-6), who plated five runs in the top of the third to pull away. Ethyn Barnitz homered for the White Falcons (8-10).
Logan 16, Chapmanville 1: Logan cranked out 13 hits as it beat host Chapmanville in five innings.
Garrett Williamson went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Connor Lowe, Ryan Roberts, Tyler Fenwick, and Carson Kirk each drove in two runs. Dawson Maynard went 3 for 5 with a double for the Wildcats (15-4). Brody Dalton doubled for the Tigers.