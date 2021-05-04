Ripley’s Davis Haynes threw a no-hitter to lead the Vikings to a 9-1 prep baseball victory over visiting Nitro Tuesday.
Haynes struck out 11 with two walks, and also hit a two-run home for Ripley. Kaleb Swisher added two RBIs for the Vikings, with Brett Haskins and Gage Songer each recording a pair of hits.
Charleston Catholic 9, Herbert Hoover 3: Gannon Morris threw a complete game, scattering five hits, and collected a pair of hits at the plate in the home win.
Thomas Rennie had three hits for Catholic (8-4), and Jake Hufford, J.W. Armstrong, and Michael Ferrell all had two RBIs. Nick Grayam had two hits hits for Hoover (7-4).
Winfield 10, Chapmanville 0: Brayton Boggs threw a five inning shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out seven in the home win for the Generals.
Peyton Stover and Rece Amburgey drove in two runs each for Winfield, and Carter Perry delivered a pair of hits.
Buffalo 12, Van 1: Despite six hits, the Bison exploded for 12 runs in the road win over the Bulldogs.
David Whittington collected a pair of hits for Buffalo (7-2) and Austin Ervin hit a home run. Jacob Painter only allowed one run and two hits in five innings for the Bison.
Monday’s baseball
Sherman 13, Charleston Catholic 4: Sherman cranked out 14 hits to take down host Charleston Catholic. Holden Allen and David Jarrell each hit two doubles and drove in three runs, Seth Ward doubled in two runs, and Josh Jenkins, Alex Kirk and Noah Boggs each collected two hits for the Tide (10-4). Thomas Rennie went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Gage Tawney went 2 for 4 to lead the Irish (7-4).