St. Albans cranked out 15 hits and defeated George Washington 13-5 in six innings in prep softball Monday night in St. Albans.
Punkie Harper went 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs, Ali Long drove in three runs on two hits and Kiersten Lacy added a pair of RBIs for the Red Dragons (3-0).
Addisyn Kelly hit a three-run homer and Kensy Thomas belted a solo home run for GW (1-2).
RIPLEY 17, RAVENSWOOD 0: Mckennan Hall went 4 for 4 and drove in three runs to lead visiting Ripley to a three-inning prep softball win over Ravenswood.
Kaitlyn Swisher (2 for 4) and Kristabelle Carte (1 for 4) also drove in three runs for the Vikings, who scored nine runs in the first inning, five in the second a three in the third.
Brooke Meadows had Ravenswood’s only hit.
Baseball
Monday's games
Winfield 10, Poca 0: Jon Alderman allowed just two hits and struck out five as Winfield won by mercy rule over visiting Poca in five innings.
Quincy Miller went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Brett Bumgarner went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, and Karson Frye smacked an RBI triple for the Generals (3-1).
Christian LeRose went 2 for 3 to lead the Dots (0-3).
Sissonville 3, Nitro 1: Colten Carpenter allowed just one run on three hits and struck out nine as Sissonville held off the visiting Wildcats.
Nathaniel Simonton doubled in a run and Stevie Loftis had an RBI for the Indians (2-0). Kyle Gill went 2 for 2 to lead Nitro (0-1).
Tennis
CATHOLIC SWEEPS: The Charleston Catholic boys and girls tennis teams each picked up a win over Parkersburg Monday at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility, both by 4-3 scores.
For the boys, Catholic's Nick Giatras (No. 1 singles), Connor Waybright (No. 2 singles), and Ethan Bastin (No. 3 singles) each picked up victories.
In girls doubles, the Irish's Nadia Orcutt and Hannah Atassi reeled off seven games in a row to overcome a 6-1 deficit to beat the Big Reds 8-6.
In girls singles, Orcutt won in No. 1 singles and Annie Cimino won in No. 2 singles for Catholic. In No. 4 singles, Claire Mullen battled back from a 4-1 deficit to win 8-4 and give Catholic the decisive seventh point to break a 3-3 team score.