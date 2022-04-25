Prep roundup: St. Albans softball team blanks South Charleston 1-0 By Staff reports Apr 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tayven Stephenson tallied 10 strikeouts in her two-hitter as she helped St. Albans (19-3) down South Charleston (15-5) 1-0 on Monday at St. Albans.The game was scoreless through six before Bailey Gilbert squeeze bunted to drive in Sydney Young with two outs in the bottom of the sixth as the game’s lone run.Charleston Catholic 8, Calvary Baptist 0: Maddie Morris struck out 10 and the Irish offense scored eight runs on six hits in the win for Charleston Catholic.Morris was also 2 for 4 with a triple, Emily Divers was 1 for 1 with double and Katherine Rheeling was 1 for 1 with two RBIs.Nitro 9, Sissonville 3: Lena Elkins struck out 12 and smacked a two-run home run to power the Wildcats to a home win.Avery Sayre went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, Sydni Cawley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Aris Miller and CeCe Lackey each collected two hits for Nitro (16-4). Kya Hampton went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Abigail Bailey doubled in a run for Sissonville (15-6).The Indians scored all three of their runs in the top of the third, taking advantage of three Nitro errors.The Wildcats answered with a seven-run fourth inning, where the first seven Nitro hitters reached base.Hurricane 6, Winfield 5: The Redskins scored four runs in the first and two in the third and that was all they needed to take a 6-5 road win over Winfield.Both teams had 10 hits but Madison Moon’s 4 for 4 night with a double and two RBIs was the difference for the Redskins. For Winfield, Georgia Moulder went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesProposed Nitro charter, looking for new location, toured BridgeValley buildings in MontgomeryAmphibious aircraft a curiosity on the KanawhaWVU football: Grading the Gold-Blue spring gameWV, Kentucky ratepayer advocates say AEP plans for Mitchell plant and Kentucky Power are too risky for customersSenate District 17 GOP primary pits majority leader against retired DOH workerStatehouse Beat: If at first you blunder, call a special sessionPSC approves FirstEnergy's utility-scale solar projects, but with new requirements before construction can beginMarshall football: Herd players, coaches going separate ways this weekDear Abby: Man uses wife's infidelity to forge an online personaState Department of Education says Lincoln County Schools showing progress