Damian Witty was 4 for 5 with a triple and a double as Hurricane pounded out 15 hits in a 14-1 prep baseball win Wednesday at Ripley.
The Redskins (19-1) stretched their winning streak to 18 games.
Quarrier Phillips had two doubles and three RBIs for Hurricane, Ethan Spolarich collected three hits, and Joel Gardner, Brogan Brown and Cameron Carney all drove in two runs.
Softball
Winfield 3, Ripley 1: Winfield plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth as it held off the visiting Vikings.
Georgia Moulder hit a solo home run and Kennedy Dean went 2 for 3 for the Generals (14-2). Also for Winfield, starter Maci Boggess tallied nine strikeouts.
Ellizanna Hershey doubled for the Vikings (14-4).
Sissonville 2, Independence 1: Madison Legg hit a solo home run and tossed a complete game as Sissonville edged the visiting Patriots.
Legg allowed just one run on four hits and struck out six in seven innings to get the win for Sissonville, while Gracelyn Hill also hit a solo homer.
Wahama 10, St. Marys 0: Mikie Lieving was 3 for 3 and pitched a five-inning shutout with 13 strikeouts in the home win for the White Falcons.
Also for Wahama, Amber Wolfe was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Emma Knapp also collected two hits.