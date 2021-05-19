Softball
Winfield 3, Ripley 1: Winfield plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth as it held off the visiting Vikings.
Georgia Moulder hit a solo home run and Kennedy Dean went 2 for 3 for the Generals (14-2). Also for Winfield, starter Maci Boggess tallied nine strikeouts.
Ellizanna Hershey doubled for the Vikings (14-4).
Sissonville 2, Independence 1: Madison Legg hit a solo home run and tossed a complete game as Sissonville edged the visiting Patriots.
Legg allowed just one run on four hits and struck out six in seven innings to get the win for Sissonville, while Gracelyn Hill also hit a solo homer.