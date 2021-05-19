The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Softball

Winfield 3, Ripley 1: Winfield plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth as it held off the visiting Vikings.

Georgia Moulder hit a solo home run and Kennedy Dean went 2 for 3 for the Generals (14-2). Also for Winfield, starter Maci Boggess tallied nine strikeouts.

Ellizanna Hershey doubled for the Vikings (14-4).

Sissonville 2, Independence 1: Madison Legg hit a solo home run and tossed a complete game as Sissonville edged the visiting Patriots.

Legg allowed just one run on four hits and struck out six in seven innings to get the win for Sissonville, while Gracelyn Hill also hit a solo homer.

Tags