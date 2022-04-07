WINFIELD -- Bat-and-ball sports can be funny and sometimes downright inexplicable.
And while there may not be any logical explanation for what’s occurred between Sissonville and Winfield in their last two meetings on the softball diamond, rest assured that only the Indians have been laughing.
In their first meeting since a 19-0 Sissonville shellacking in a sectional final at Winfield a year ago, the Indians turned in a similar performance, using a seven-run second inning and a two-hit shutout from Madison Legg to pick up an 8-0 victory in five innings on Thursday evening.
The matchup is far from a David-versus-Goliath. Last season, the Generals had home field for the sectional final by virtue of earning the top seed and entered Thursday at 8-1, having just dropped their first game of the season in a 4-0 decision at Nitro on Wednesday.
But after Legg wiggled free of a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the first inning, the floodgates opened as Sissonville (9-2) sent 11 hitters to the plate in the top of the second, racking up six hits, seven runs and giving Legg more than enough room to work.
“This is probably the first game that we’ve had the energy that we’ve had as a whole,” Sissonville coach Travis Hill said. “Everybody come together tonight. This is really the first time this season that we’ve played as a team and cheered as a team, so that’s awesome.”
Legg kick-started the second-inning party with a single, and though she was erased with a 5-4 fielder’s choice off the bat of Taylor Oxley, it was a minor hiccup and she’d get another chance. Following Oxley’s at-bat, five straight Indians reached base, highlighted by a two-run single from Kya Hampton that got away from Generals right fielder Mianna Oglesby and allowed a third run to come in. Legg would add an RBI double just a few batters later to put the punctuation mark on the big frame.
Suddenly in a big hole, Winfield wasn’t able to mount a serious threat again until the fifth inning, but a 7-4 double play off the bat of Maci Boggess ended the inning and the game. And though games in early April might seem relatively trivial, sectional wins in a grouping that also features Nitro, Point Pleasant and Poca are always huge whenever they come.
“You don’t forget how hard this section is,” Hill said. “I think this is the toughest one in the state from triple-A to single-A. It’s sad that only one team comes out of it and two or three get stuck at home that should be playing in states.
“Number one seed would be great but we did it out of the three seed last year and Nitro did it out of the three seed the year before.”
The exact opposite could be felt on the other side, where just over 24 hours earlier Winfield had entered Nitro unbeaten. Over 24 hours and two games, the Generals dropped two decisions to sectional foes by a combined score of 12-0. Wildcats pitcher Lena Elkins is also a returning first-team All-Stater and both she and Legg had their way with Winfield’s lineup in back-to-back games.
“We’ve fallen behind early in the game and things snowball on you and Legg’s a very good pitcher,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said of his team’s losses to Sissonville. “When you get behind good pitching it makes it hard.
“We’ve run into Lena and we’ve run into Legg. They’re good, no question, and we’ve had some chances but we just haven’t been able to execute in spots. It’s a long season and hopefully this weather will straighten up for us but we need to play. If we could play consistently and get going ... we’re just going to have to get back going again.”
Hampton finished 3 for 3 while Legg pounded out two hits in three at-bats. Legg also struck out four and walked three. Kennedy Dean and Ella Nelson each had a single to account for the Generals’ offense.