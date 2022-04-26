HURRICANE — Staring down the barrel at its fourth straight loss, third straight by one run and second in a row by a 1-0 score, South Charleston figured it was due a break.
Hurricane gave the Black Eagles three of them.
South Charleston scratched out a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning, pairing two base hits with three Redskins errors and picked up a critical 2-1 victory on the road on Tuesday evening.
“We absolutely did,” SC coach Chrissy Orcutt said when asked if her team needed a lucky bounce or two. “It was good to be on the other side of one of those for a change.”
The latter part of South Charleston’s schedule has ramped up in a big way with the Black Eagles falling to Lincoln County, Winfield and St. Albans in succession heading into Tuesday. That’s including a 1-0 decision to the Red Dragons on Monday in a matchup between Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 foes.
For six more innings on Tuesday, SC (14-6) was held off the scoreboard and some of it was due to some luck. The Black Eagles didn’t strike out once on Tuesday, but batted balls routinely found Hurricane gloves and Orcutt said that’s been a theme of late.
“We’ve been telling them since Saturday, that’s all we’ve done against Lincoln [County], Winfield and last night against SA is just hit them right at them,” Orcutt said. “You can only say so many times as a coach, ‘If you keep hitting them, they will fall,’ before you wonder if they’re going to stop believing what they’re saying. But it worked today.”
Until the final frame, the only run of the game was scored on a solo home run off the bat of Hurricane’s Alivia Meeks to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning. The Redskins put two more on base that inning on singles from Madison Moon and Katelyn Hopkins to extend the threat. South Charleston’s Lexi Scarberry had struck out eight to that point but was removed in favor of Hope Sizemore, who entered and struck out Grace Robie to end the frame.
The Black Eagles nearly broke through in the sixth as Sophie Frye, Savannah Graley and Tori Wells strung together three straight singles to load the bases with two outs. But Hurricane pitcher Reagan Boggess coaxed a lineout to shortstop off the bat of Caraline Dunn and the Redskins (16-7) escaped.
That wouldn’t be the case in the seventh, however. Lio Frye led off the inning and reached on a fly ball to right as Hurricane second baseman Jaden Jones and right fielder Kylie Bailey collided, with the ball bouncing off Bailey’s glove and to the ground. Sizemore followed with a single up the middle to put two on and none out.
After a popout from Emma Falbo, Emily Ross hit a grounder to short but it was misplayed by Meeks, loading the bases for Hallie Dinklocker. On a 1-1 pitch, Dinklocker grounded to second base but catcher Madison Moon couldn’t handle Jones’ throw home, allowing SC to tie the game at one. Sophie Frye followed with her fourth single in as many at-bats, plating courtesy runner JJ Wagner and the Black Eagles took a 2-1 lead.
After back-to-back popups to escape the jam, Sizemore struck out Elise Pye, Hopkins and Robie in order to end the game. Scarberry sat down Hurricane in order on strikeouts in the first inning as well and the Black Eagles’ two hurlers combined to punch out 15 Redskins.
That more than the errors had Hurricane coach Meghan Stevens most tiffed afterward.
“That’s uncharacteristic for us, those three errors,” Stevens said. “The bottom line, we struck out way too many times. We did not put the ball in play. We did not put pressure on their defense. We did not give ourselves a chance to do some hit-and-runs, bunt them over, get them in. There was nothing much we could get going. More than anything, that’s my takeaway from this game.”
Moon had a pair of hits in three at-bats for Hurricane. The win gave South Charleston a split of the season series between the teams.