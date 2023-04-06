Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sissonville needed just two runs to defeat five-time defending Class AA state softball champion Herbert Hoover in Falling Rock.

Autumn Bailey hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning and sophomore starting pitcher Emma Lester kept the Hoover bats quiet the rest of the way as Sissonville earned a 2-0 road victory on Thursday.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

