Sissonville third baseman Kya Hampton reaches for a fly ball hit by Herbert Hoover's Emma Veltri as Brooklyn Huffman (12) tries to get back to base but was called out for getting in the way of Hampton.
Sissonville needed just two runs to defeat five-time defending Class AA state softball champion Herbert Hoover in Falling Rock.
Autumn Bailey hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning and sophomore starting pitcher Emma Lester kept the Hoover bats quiet the rest of the way as Sissonville earned a 2-0 road victory on Thursday.
Lester went the distance and allowed no runs on six hits. Her defense had her back, as she struck out just two hitters in the win.
Sissonville improved to 4-4, snapping a two-game skid, while Hoover moved to 5-4. The Huskies have lost two in a row after putting together a four-game win streak.
Sissonville coach Travis Hills said Thursday’s effort was the best his team has put together all year.
“The last seven or eight games, we were just trying to find our identity,” Hill said. “Tonight, the girls made their plays and hit the ball well. They put the ball in play. That’s what we preach. Put the ball in play. It’s a big win. Hoover is a rival and has been for years. I’m just proud of the girls.”
Sissonville got to Hoover starting pitcher Hannah Shamblin in the top of the first. After Taylor Oxley grounded out to start the game, Anna Soblit and Kya Hampton singled to put runners on first and third. Abigail Bailey was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Autumn Bailey doubled to drive in Soblit and Hampton.
Sissonville settled for the two runs and mustered five hits the rest of the game.
Hoover’s offense was just as stagnant the rest of the way as the Huskies collected six total hits and left five runners on base.
Hill was impressed by Lester’s performance, especially as an underclassman.
“She’s a sophomore who came in with veins of ice,” Hill said. “She just came in and threw her game. She struggled with hitting her spots at first, but as the game progressed, she got warmed up. I don’t know if it’s the weather. We go from hot to chilly. It’s a little chilly gripping that ball, but she did an awesome job. Can’t ask for any more out of her.”
Herbert Hoover averages 5.3 runs per game, but it was the third time the Huskies have been shut out this season. Hoover is coming off an 8-0 loss to Logan on April 1.
“Coming in, I thought it would take more than two runs,” Hill said. “But that’s awesome. They did it. They persevered and they battled. We’ve had some games where the attitude isn’t the best and tonight they showed they’re buying into it.”
Autumn Bailey led Sissonville offensively as she was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Taylor Oxley was 2 for 4 and Abigail Bailey was 1 for 1 and was hit by a pitch twice.
Josie Fix was Hoover’s hot hitter as she was 2 for 3 with three singles.