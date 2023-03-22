WINFIELD -- Winfield senior pitcher Maci Boggess was untouchable on Wednesday evening.
The Youngstown State University signee went seven full innings allowing no runs on three hits and struck out 11 batters as the Generals downed defending Class AA champion Herbert Hoover 5-0 at Winfield High.
The Huskies used two games to down Winfield in last season's Class AA state tournament championship. In the Class AA title games, Hoover dominated, winning the first game 7-1 and the second, 21-3.
Boggess said the Generals (4-0) had Wednesday's game marked on the calendar.
"We were looking forward to this game," Boggess said. "We had that in the back of our minds from the state tournament, so we really wanted to get that big one tonight."
Boggess explained what led to her dominance of the Huskies (1-2) as she allowed just four baserunners -- one of which reached on an errant throw from Boggess to first baseman Kristen Hensley.
"I focused on hitting my spots and getting that changeup working," Boggess said. "We got the win."
Winfield coach Steve Hensley is used to Boggess' domination.
"She's a very experienced pitcher who has been through a lot of big games," Hensley said. "I thought tonight her drop ball was really good. She commanded both sides of the plate well. When you can throw it in and out and you can change the speed a little bit, it's tough."
Hensley gave props to the four-time defending state champion Huskies and said his program is playing well, especially defensively.
"They're a great program," Hensley said of Hoover. "They've won four or five state championships. But we're a confident group. We're playing well and playing good defense behind really good pitching. When you can play good defense and add on a run here and there, that can make you really good."
The Generals got a big hit and added on later in the game.
Winfield scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the second. Hensley reached on a fielding error to set the table for Kennedy Schilling, who hit a two-run home run to left-center field.
Boggess remained stellar in the circle and the two runs were all Winfield needed.
Hannah Shamblin, Hoover's starting pitcher, was pulled after four innings. She allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks. She struck out four batters in the loss.
That made way for Josi Fix in relief in the bottom of the fifth for the Huskies. The Generals got to Fix, adding three runs on four hits and an error to collect some insurance.
Alex Hurley reached first on a one-out bunt and Boggess' short pop-up in front of home bounced into no-man's land to put runners on first and second with one down.
Fix's pickoff attempt of Hurley at second went into center field, allowing Hurley to score and Boggess to reach second and the Generals were out to a 3-0 lead.
Later in the frame, Chloe Kimble's double led to a run and Ella Nelson capped the scoring with an RBI single to give the Generals the 5-0 lead.
"I think it's just a good approach," Hensley said of his Winfield's offense. "A pitching change can change the game a little bit, but they continued to have a good approach at the plate. They were aggressive early and tried not to get down in the count. If you can do that, you can look ahead a little bit and stay aggressive.
"I don't think we struck out a whole lot. Putting the ball in play a lot of times and keeping pressure on the defense is something that we've been able to do early in the year."
The Generals struck out seven times as a team.
Hurley was 2 for 3, Kimble was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Schilling was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a walk.
Hoover never got a runner into scoring position and left four runners on first base.
Winfield scored its five runs off seven hits and two errors and the Generals left four runners on base.