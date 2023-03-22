Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WINFIELD -- Winfield senior pitcher Maci Boggess was untouchable on Wednesday evening. 

The Youngstown State University signee went seven full innings allowing no runs on three hits and struck out 11 batters as the Generals downed defending Class AA champion Herbert Hoover 5-0 at Winfield High. 

