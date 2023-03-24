WINFIELD — Winfield senior pitcher Maci Boggess is already making a case for another Class AA first-team all-state selection this season.
The Youngstown State University signee is 3-0 in the circle this season for the 4-0 Generals and she’s picking up right where she left off last year.
Boggess helped the Generals to the Class AA state championship series last season, but Winfield fell to Herbert Hoover in two games as the Huskies claimed their fifth state title in a row.
Despite the championship loss, Boggess started three games during which she pitched 18 2/3 innings, compiling a 2-1 record, 25 strikeouts, three walks and a 3.75 ERA.
Overall in 2022, Boggess pitched 138 innings with a 19-5 record, 149 strikeouts, 20 walks and a 1.47 ERA. She was a utility player on the Class AA all-state first team.
It’s been more of the same for the senior this season. Through her three starts, Boggess has pitched 22 innings with a 1.27 ERA and striking out 35 batters. She has walked just three batters.
Boggess and the Generals got a measure of revenge against the Huskies Wednesday evening. Winfield earned a 5-0 win over Hoover in which Boggess went seven innings and struck out 11, allowing just three hits and four baserunners.
“We were looking forward to this game,” Boggess said. “We had that in the back of our minds from the state tournament, so we really wanted to get that big one tonight.”
Boggess said it’s no surprise her team is out to a 4-0 start and good chemistry plays a role.
“We really love each other,” Boggess said. “We’ve all jelled really well together. We just have fun. We don’t put too much pressure on ourselves and we just go have fun.”
Boggess has big goals in her final season with the Generals.
“Obviously we want to win the conference and make it back to the state tournament. Those are our two biggest goals,” she said. “I’m so excited to have fun this season. This is my last season with all the girls I grew up with, so I’m just trying to make it the best I can.”
Boggess throws a fastball, change-up and drop ball, and her off-speed pitches often disrupt batters’ timing.
“I just try to focus on my spin and hit my spots,” Boggess said. “I don’t try to overwhelm too much. Just hit my spin well. I’ve focused on my control since I was little. That’s all I started with. I focused on hitting the inside and outside corner and starting working on my pitches from there.”
In the Hoover game, four of Boggess’ 11 strikeouts were looking. Winfield coach Steve Hensley said that’s commonplace for his star player.
“She dictates the game by staying ahead,” Hensley said. “That keeps the defense moving behind you. Then when you get a lead, that really helps. The off-speed is a big pitch. When you’re geared up for her hard stuff, she can throw the change-up and you get that in the back of your mind a little bit.”
Hensley said with players like Boggess, his team is capable of winning its first state championship.
“You gotta have that girl in the circle, and I think what makes her tough is the overall mental approach to the game,” Hensley said. “She doesn’t get rattled. She stays calm. She’s everything you’d want in a pitcher.”