It's been an eventful season for Winfield senior pitcher Maci Boggess, and for all the right reasons. 

Not only did Boggess help the Generals to a Class AA state softball title -- the first in program history -- she was also named captain of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AA all-state team, she earned Gatorade West Virginia softball Player of the Year honors and she was tabbed MVP of the North-South All-Star classic.

