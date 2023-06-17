It's been an eventful season for Winfield senior pitcher Maci Boggess, and for all the right reasons.
Not only did Boggess help the Generals to a Class AA state softball title -- the first in program history -- she was also named captain of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AA all-state team, she earned Gatorade West Virginia softball Player of the Year honors and she was tabbed MVP of the North-South All-Star classic.
Rightfully so.
In her senior season, the Youngstown State University signee tallied a 20-0 record with a .538 ERA and 185 strikeouts. In the state tournament, Boggess went 3-0 with 25 strikeouts and one walk in 19 innings-pitched.
For her performance this season, Boggess earned yet another accolade, as she's the Gazette-Mail's All-Kanawha Valley Player of the Year for 2023.
Boggess' coach, Steve Hensley, earned All-Kanawha Valley Coach of the Year honors.
George Washington freshman outfielder Nat Tomblin was named All-Kanawha Valley Rookie of the Year.
In her career (three seasons — no freshman season due to COVID-19) Boggess had a record of 50-10 with 449 strikeouts in 364 innings pitched. She had a 1.27 career ERA.
At the plate in her career, Boggess had a .357 batting average with six home runs and 78 RBIs.
Boggess is an All-Kanawha Valley first teamer for the second time as she was named a utility player on last year's first team. She was a second teamer in 2021.
“There’s not a better way to end your season than like this,” Boggess said. “This senior class has worked so hard for so many years to make this dream a reality. I’m just glad we could do that this year.
"It is an honor. I couldn't do it without my defense and my offense throughout the year. I couldn't have done it without them. There's no better way than finishing my high school career with my friends and my teammates I've played against my whole life."
Winfield coach Steve Hensley said Boggess was deserving of every honor she earned.
“I think the biggest thing about her is the amount of time and work she’s put into her game overall,” Hensley said. “It’s just really great to see that work pay off for her. Softball is a big part of what she does. It’s good to see that work rewarded.”
Boggess will join former teammate and 2022 Class AA All-State first-team captain Kennedy Dean at Youngstown State.
“I’m super-excited,” Boggess said. “She’s like my best friend, so I have that to look forward to. I have some travel teammates that are there. I’m just glad to get to play with some of my best friends for four more years.”
Tomblin had a strong freshman season as she helped the Patriots to the Class AAA state tournament.
Stories you might like
- Prep softball — Class A All-State: Wahama's Lieving captains first team a 2nd time
- WVSWA Softball Player of the Year: Hard work lifts Wahama's Lieving to top softball honor
- Prep softball state tournament preview: Herbert Hoover looks to defend title
- Prep softball Class A championship: Wahama's a winner once again, besting St. Marys
The left fielder had a .421 batting average with 10 doubles, four triples, 15 RBIs and 31 stolen bases as she was named the Valley's top rookie.
"Coming in as a freshman, that's tough shoes to fill," GW coach Bub Hobbs said. "Especially immediately coming to a triple-A team and starting in the outfield for a pretty tough team, in my opinion. She did everything she needed to do. She grew every aspect of her game and she just continued to be a big piece of our offense and defense. She even started to show a little bit of leadership at 14 years old."
Hensley led the Generals to a 33-4 record and state championship as he barely beat out Hobbs for Coach of the Year honors.
Boggess is joined by two other pitchers on the first team. St. Albans senior Tayven Stephenson, a Wofford signee, went 14-5 with a 1.50 ERA and she struck out 168 batters to make first team All-Valley and she was named to the Class AAA all-state first team. South Charleston senior Hope Sizemore earned All-Valley first team honors as she went 8-6 with a 1.23 ERA and she struck out 153 batters. Sizemore was named to the Class AAA all-state second team.
Winfield senior catcher Chloe Kimble was the lone All-Valley first team backstop as her batting average was .500 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 51 RBI. Kimble was the catcher on the Class AA all-state team.
Two Red Dragons make up the four-player All-Valley first team infield. St. Albans sophomore Punkie Harper tallied 43 hits, six home runs and 30 RBI for a .506 average. Harper was a second teamer on the Class AAA all-state list.
Junior shortstop Sydney Young had a .439 average with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBIs to earn All-Valley first team honors. She was also named to the Class AAA all-state first team.
GW junior Karalyne Wade hit .393 with six doubles, 12 home runs and 35 RBIs to earn All-Valley first team infield honors. She was named to the Class AAA all-state second team.
Rounding out the All-Valley first team infield is Hurricane sophomore Alex Anderson who hit .476 with six doubles, five home runs and 37 RBIs. She was an honorable mention on the Class AAA all-state team.
Winfield senior Georgia Moulder and Tomblin are the two first team All-Valley outfielders. Moulder had a batting average of .512 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 37 RBIs. She was a first teamer on the Class AA all-state list.
Rounding out the All-Valley first team are two Herbert Hoover players, Josi Fix and Sydney Bright, who earned utility positions. Fix had a .398 average with an OPS of .942 and she tallied 22 RBIs. Bright had an OPS of 1.086 with 24 RBIs. Both were named to the Class AA all-state first team.
Herbert Hoover's Laila Varney and Hannah Shamblin are the two All-Valley second team pitchers.
Charleston Catholic's Hannah Vriendt and South Charleston's Sophia Frye are the second team catchers.
Five players from five different schools make up the second team infield as Kelsey Brock (Buffalo), Caraline Dunn (South Charleston), Carly Mathes (Nitro), Lindzie Runions (Poca) and Rylee McClellan (Winfield) earned the honors.
George Washington's Addie Armstrong and Herbert Hoover's Sydney Shamblin are the second team outfielders.
Sissonville's Kaya Hampton and Charleston Catholic's Maddie Morris are the second team utility players.