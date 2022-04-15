BUFFALO — Man pitcher Morgan Cooper sat down all 18 Buffalo batters she faced over the course of the first six innings on Friday.
She’d see just two in the seventh.
Katie Darnley dropped a leadoff bunt single, and after Cooper got ahead 0-2 on Alex Hill, threw three straight wild pitches, allowing Darnley to advance to second, third and finally to home with the winning run in a 1-0 walk-off victory for the homestanding Bison.
The dichotomy between the game’s two starting pitchers was stark. Cooper was dominant, punching out 14 hitters and entering the seventh with a perfect game in tow and having thrown just 15 pitches out of the strike zone to that point. Meanwhile, Hill danced in and out of trouble all evening, allowing nine hits and stranding 12 Hillbillies.
But there’s more than one way to miss the barrel of a bat, and while Hill settled for four strikeouts, she also was awarded the victory.
“Once they got people in position to score, [Hill] buckled down, kept the ball off the plate,” Buffalo coach Billy Rasnake said.
To his point, Man (7-2) stranded five runners in scoring position and loaded the bases in the second inning but couldn’t come up with the right hit at the right time.
And, for the longest time, Buffalo (10-7) couldn’t come up with a hit at all. Cooper struck out the side in both the third and sixth innings and, heading to the seventh, the Bison had put just four balls in play.
One of those was off the bat of Darnley, who attempted a bunt single to lead off the fourth, but it dribbled right back to Cooper, who fired to first for the out. In the seventh, Darnley’s bunt placement was much better, getting the ball to the left of the circle, and she got to first base just as the throw from Man third baseman Ashlee Tomblin arrived.
“I took my last big step and … that was the fastest I’ve ever run,” Darnley said. “My whole goal was to get to first base and I was going to do anything to get on. I was thinking about diving, but I saw she hadn’t thrown the ball yet and I just took my big step.”
Cooper appeared to get right back to work, zipping a pair of fastballs past Hill to get ahead in the count. However, the next two pitches were heaved past Hill and catcher Zoey Jackson, thudding off the backstop and allowing Darnley to advance two bases. Man coach Randy Epperly called a meeting at the circle but Cooper’s next pitch was heaved on a similar trajectory and Darnley raced home to a mob of waiting teammates.
The win reversed a 3-2 loss at Man earlier in the season and was the second time in as many nights that the Bison turned the tables on a Class A Region 4 Section 1 rival after avenging a 15-7 loss to Sherman with a 4-1 win over the Tide on Thursday.
“I want to do well in sectionals too and it’s getting close to time and beating Sherman and Man is big,” Buffalo catcher Abby Darnley said.
“It was a good win for us,” Rasnake added. “You never talk about your bench but at the end of the game our bench really rose up, every one of them was on the fence, cheering on their teammates.
“They played a big part in that really yelling, screaming. You saw the wild pitches there, [Cooper] hadn’t done that the whole game until that last at bat. Credit that to the bench.”
Jacklyn Barnett and Baylee Muncy each went 2 for 3 with seven Hillbillies registering at least one hit.