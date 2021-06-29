PARKERSBURG — To call Buffalo softball anything but a Class A power would be a mistake – a huge misstep as a matter of fact.
It just isn’t accurate.
Too much success and heaps of a positive culture emanate from the program for it to be labeled anything but elite.
Yet just because that is the case, it doesn’t mean the school stands immune to down times.
Coming into the 2021 season, Bill Rasnake’s club was young with a freshman pitcher and saw a very young group making up the bulk of the lineup. However, in the midst of those young batters stood a seasoned Class A player capable of putting a team on her back: Abby Darnley.
Prior to the season, she’d already established herself as one of the top hitting catchers in the classification and was chasing a second appearance on the All-State first team. At least, that is what the stats would tell you.
To hear it from her mouth, she was never concerned about being honored a second straight time.
“My main goal was just to get on base and get things started, just little things like that,” Darnley said. “And to help a young team adjust to high school softball. I just get caught up in the season and how we can prepare and what we can do to win.”
Still, here we are talking about her as once again being an All-State honoree.
The Bison may have started out on a rough note than got on a roll before getting shut down by COVID-19. But afterward, the group from Putnam County came back in a huge way, with Darnley leading the charge.
It was all part of the plan.
“We wanted Abby and Katie [Darnley, her sister] to take control of the team and I remember we got back from an away trip, and we lost and one of my assistant coaches told me not to go in the locker room,” Rasnake said. “I stepped up to the door and Abby was having her own team meeting and laying it on the line what she was expecting from our 11 freshmen.
“We went out and won seven of eight games after that and got a lot better toward the end. We beat Sherman in the section and Man got us 3-0 in the regional tournament.”
By the time everything was said and done, Darnley pounded out an incredible stat line with a .661 batting average, four home runs and 39 stolen bases.
What makes this even more impressive?
She came straight from basketball into softball and produced immediately. That, after all, is what true leaders do.
More importantly, she ended up imparting her softball knowledge on to a young group. It sounds like the Buffalo is once again ready to return to its old stomping grounds at the state tournament.
None of these efforts went unnoticed around the state, either.
Today, she’s being recognized as the leader of another group of players as the captain of the Class A All-State first team as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
She emerged from a deep field that included Wahama pitcher Mikie Lieving, catcher Amber Wolfe, Ritchie County ace Chloe Elliott and Petersburg’s Lauren Alt.
“I feel honored. I am proud of myself and the team because we stepped it up at the end of the season,” Darnley said. “I am just really proud of the team. I wouldn’t be here without them really.”
Rasnake doesn’t think the captaincy could have gone to a better player.
“As good a player as Abby is, she is one of the humblest players I have ever had,” he said. “She is always wanting to get better and just is an overall great kid. Usually, with a player of that kind of caliber it is a little different, but she is just wonderful to coach.
Seven players from state tournament qualifiers Wahama, Midland Trail, Petersburg and Ritchie County join Darnley on the first team.
Undefeated champion Wahama received honors for three players: sophomore pitcher Lieving, shortstop Lauren Noble and catcher Wolfe.
Lieving, who finished off Ritchie County in the state final, hurled every inning for White Falcons head coach Chris Noble. She compiled a 23-0 record with a 0.56 earned-run average and struck out 212 in 159 innings.
Her battery mate Wolfe brought the power throughout the Falcons’ run to the program’s first state championship. She batted .473 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and drove in 27 runs while striking out just twice.
Noble provided a similar offensive attack from the No. 4 spot in the lineup. She hit .523 with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 34 RBIs.
Runner-up Ritchie County sees Elliott ascend to the first team for the third time in as many seasons. She compiled a 20-1 record over 165 innings, striking out 267 and walking.
Petersburg seniors Jenna Burgess and Alt snare spots after making sure the 2019 Class AA runner-up Vikings didn’t miss a beat in 2021. Alt provided consistent power from the leadoff spot with a .447 average, 11 home runs and 27RBIs. Burgess takes up a utility spot after playing multiple positions and batting .409 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.
Senior Emmie Lopetrone (.393, 13 RBIs, 662/3 innings pitched, 6-0, 70 strikeouts and a 1.78 ERA) represents Midland Trail as the second utility player voted to the first team. .
Rounding out the first-team pitching staff is Man sophomore Morgan Cooper (18-2, 0.34 ERA in 124 innings with 256 strikeouts). The Hillbillies advanced to a regional final against Wahama, with Cooper playing a big role in helping to get them there.
Joining Noble and Alt in the infield are Wheeling Central senior Jarika Baylor (.527, five doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 30 RBIs); Sherman junior Hailea Skeens (.574, school record), 33 runs, 12 doubles, nine home runs and 42 RBIs) and Madonna’s Landry Bone (.508, eight doubles, six home runs, 28 RBIs).
The outfield consists of Ravenswood sophomore Hattie Jo Kennedy (.607, 12 doubles, four triples, 14 RBIs and a .934 slugging percentage); St. Marys’ freshman Zoey Winland (.489, nine doubles, eight triples, four home runs, RBIs and 18 stolen bases); and Moorefield senior Remi Hinkle (.450, seven home runs, 38 RBIs and 17 stolen bases).
The final catcher spot went to Tug Valley junior Emily Hatfield (.440, 11 doubles, five triples, eight home runs, 34 runs, 36 RBIs and 22 steals).
Two other girls standing out at multiple positions and earning themselves the final utility spots are Greenbrier West senior Caley Chrisman (.609, four home runs, 44 RBIs) and Wirt County’s do-it-all senior Maddy Richards (.606, six doubles, six triples, two home runs, 31 RBIs, 29 runs with zero strikeouts; also, 143 strikeouts in 107 innings pitched with a 2.29 ERA in all but three starts for the Tigers).
Sherman sophomore pitcher Chloe Treadway is the captain of the second team.