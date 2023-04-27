Thursday's Mountain State Athletic Conference softball title game offered a preview of the Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Cabell Midland used a four-run second inning to its advantage as the Knights beat Spring Valley 7-5 at Little Creek Park in South Charleston to earn the MSAC title.
Cabell Midland (16-4) and Spring Valley (21-6) will face off in the first round of sectionals on Tuesday at Spring Valley High. The Timberwolves are the No. 2 seed and the Knights are the No. 3 seed. That game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Cabell Midland used three pitchers in the title game as both teams were playing in their second of two games on the day -- semifinal matchups were immediately before the final.
Starter Haley Vaughn went two innings, Gabby McCallister took the circle from the third to the fifth, and Drea Watts closed out the game in the sixth and seventh.
"We planned that all week," Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said about his team's approach in the circle. "It was a plan and they all did a great job. Then we brought in the stopper [Watts]. That was that. We won the championship. I don't think anybody gave us much of a chance of winning the championship. We lost two starters and one that played a lot. We've just played hard and played smart and the pitching did well and we played good defense."
Cabell Midland tallied 10 hits, three of which came in the four-run second inning. Beckett appreciated that.
"We hit the ball, and that's all we could ask for," Beckett said. "We finally started hitting the ball. Last couple of weeks, we hit the ball good. We just hope to come back out [Tuesday] and do the same thing. All except for the one bunt, we turned them loose and let them swing."
After the Timberwolves were held scoreless in the first two innings, they found their stroke.
Spring Valley scored three runs in the bottom of the third and two in the bottom of the fourth. However, it failed to tie the game or take the lead as Cabell Midland scored two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to maintain its lead.
"A couple of calls didn't go our way which I thought should have went our way," Spring Valley coach Mick Osburn said. "We didn't execute. When we don't execute, it's an uphill battle. I wanted to win this. Sectionals are important and they start Tuesday. We have to execute the little things, and if we do that, we'll be just fine."
Lincoln County is the No. 1 seed and will host No. 4 Huntington on Tuesday. Beckett knows he'll have his hands full in one of the top softball sectionals in the state.
"Our section is Death Valley," Beckett said. "There's no if, ands or buts about it. Us, Lincoln County, Spring Valley and Huntington. Huntington is not a bad team, but those other are bears. They're both real good teams and they're contenders to win the state, just like us. The one that pitches the best will win the section and the one that comes out of our section, I think they'll win the state."