Thursday's Mountain State Athletic Conference softball title game offered a preview of the Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.

Cabell Midland used a four-run second inning to its advantage as the Knights beat Spring Valley 7-5 at Little Creek Park in South Charleston to earn the MSAC title. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

