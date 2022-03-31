In a rematch of last season's Class AAA state title game, Cabell Midland had St. Albans' number once again.
The Knights scored seven runs on 11 hits and staved off a late Red Dragon rally to take a 7-5 win on Thursday at St. Albans High School.
"Cabell Midland did an excellent job," St. Albans coach Christian Watts said. "They came out, got the bats going early. They were able to get up on us 5-0. Hats off to them."
Olivia Bell was the offensive sparkplug for the Knights (4-2), going 1 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Quinlyn Ballengee went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two runs scored. Jenna Dorsey, Hailey Roe and Sabrina Rose each drove in a run for the Knights.
For St. Albans (6-2), Sydney Young and Punkie Harper carried the offensive weight. Harper went 1 for 4 with a three-run home run -- her seventh in eight games -- and Young went 1 for 2 with a two-run home run.
Jessica Terry got the win in the circle, going seven innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. She struck out eight.
St. Albans starting pitcher Ava Bentley was the losing pitcher as she went a third of an inning allowing three earned runs. She was replaced by Tayven Stephenson in the first and Stephenson pitched the remaining 62/3 innings.
Cabell Midland wasted no time getting on the board as Ballangee led the game off with a triple and Terry reached first on a fielder's choice on which St. Albans failed to get an out. Bell came to the plate with two runners on and blasted a line-drive home run over the wall in right-center to give the Knights a 3-0 lead before the Red Dragons recorded an out.
In the top of the third, the Knights added to their lead. Ballangee and Terry led the inning off with two singles. They both advanced to scoring position on a passed ball and Bell's groundout to second drove in Ballangee. Roe then singled to drive in Terry and the Knights had a 5-0 lead.
St. Albans didn't go away, though, as the Red Dragons responded with five unanswered runs of their own.
The first three came off Harper's home run in the bottom of the third and the next two came on Young's shot in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 5.
Cabell Midland got two runs right back in the top of the sixth. Kaitlyn Wallis led off with a single and was driven in by a Dorsey triple. A Rose sacrifice bunt then scored Dorsey and the Knights had a 7-5 lead.
Terry closed the door by striking out four of her last six batters to seal the win for Cabell Midland.
"I got four freshmen out there, two sophomores and two seniors and a junior," Watts said. "We could have rolled over and said 'tonight's not our night.' We didn't. We came back, we made a game of it. When we came back and tied the game, they could have rolled over too."