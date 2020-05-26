In recent seasons, Capital has been a bit of an afterthought in terms of prep softball, overshadowed by some of its Class AAA Kanawha Valley contemporaries.
But any program is just one big, talented freshman class away from turning the corner, and fifth-year coach Amy Grail was confident that this year’s crop of ninth graders will be the one to help drive the team back to respectability.
A group of nine freshmen arrived from Horace Mann this season, including three pitchers, and it may be just what the doctor ordered as other programs graduate big crops of talented seniors.
“They were not going to disappoint,” Grail said. “It’s one of those things that me and my coaching staff were excited about. We are trying to build a program and for many years people have looked down on our program. I think we may have been a head-turner this year.”
The team’s roster had no seniors on it this year, but four juniors — Felicity Davis, Katelyn Hinkle, Tracie Long and Alaina Wilson — were back and being looked to for leadership.
Wilson was the team’s primary pitcher a year ago and also plays on the corners. The arrival of ninth-grade pitchers Reagan Clendenin, Madison Sedosky and Ally Webb would have likely allowed Wilson to focus on her hitting and fielding.
“You’ve got to have the right person in the circle that can control the game,” Grail said. “With these three, we would’ve had a good rotation with a world of options.”
Long would’ve resumed her role as the team’s starting catcher this season and sophomore Skylar Bishop was also poised to start for the second straight year in the outfield alongside Davis.
Freshman Kya Hampton may have slid into the team’s starting shortstop spot and is another youngster that Grail and the Cougars staff are excited to see develop in the coming years.
“She was great in middle school and she plays a lot of travel ball,” Grail said. “She’s definitely a person that can be a leader on the field and our other underclassmen have good bats too. I just wanted to see all of that come through this year.”
It’s a big hill to climb for the Cougars, who have gone 7-42 over the last two seasons and didn’t defeat a Class AAA opponent a year ago.
Stonewall Jackson Middle School, a feeder school of Capital along with Horace Mann, is currently without a softball team, handcuffing the program a bit. But Grail and her staff are still confident they’re laying the foundation for a successful program in the years to come.
“We’re trying to install fall ball and getting parent interaction,” Grail said. “We’re doing conditioning in the offseason too, but we’re also trying to push these girls to play travel ball. The more you can play, those routine plays become so much easier. It’s just getting out there and seeing different kinds of pitching as well.”
Grail is also aware that the best programs had to start somewhere. Whether or not this group of freshmen is that kind of start, who knows? But Grail and her staff are certainly optimistic.
“We are super, super excited,” Grail said. “All the programs we play against are great and I think that puts us further down too — we’re going against Hurricane and [George Washington] and this year I thought St. Albans may even be the team to beat. But a lot of those programs are graduating some big names and we’re not. We’re kind of a sleeping dog and I think that makes us better, because no one is expecting it or preparing for it.”