Prep softball: Charleston Catholic sweeps Mount View Staff report Mar 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charleston Catholic swept a prep softball doubleheader from visiting Mount View Saturday, winning 12-3 and 11-5.Maddie Morris was the winning pitcher in both games for the Irish, striking out nine in the first game and 10 in the second.Morris also drove in three runs in the first game while Chloe Clark had two RBIs for Catholic in the nightcap. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesBil Lepp: Sorry if this hurts your feelingsBattery supply startup looks to bring energy to West Virginia workforce, U.S. supply chainChuck Landon: McKneely continues WV to ACC traditionWVU football: Dante Stills still here after pondering departure for NFLGorge ghost town of Brooklyn now a haunt for campersFirstEnergy and AEP solar proposals raise cost concerns, respond to corporate demand in coal-dependent West VirginiaFrank Giardina: West Va. a hotbed for men's hoops coachesWalt Auvil: Manchin right to back Jackson for Supreme Court (Opinion)Marshall football: Five things to watch as Herd starts spring practiceOne Month at a Time: One last dig