Charleston Catholic swept a prep softball doubleheader from visiting Mount View Saturday, winning 12-3 and 11-5.

Maddie Morris was the winning pitcher in both games for the Irish, striking out nine in the first game and 10 in the second.

Morris also drove in three runs in the first game while Chloe Clark had two RBIs for Catholic in the nightcap.