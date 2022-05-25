By the time the first day of the Class AA state softball tournament had concluded on Wednesday night, one Kanawha Valley team found itself on a familiar path.
The other just keeps forging new ones.
Winfield, making its first state tournament appearance since 2003, got back-to-back shutouts from junior pitcher Maci Boggess, beating Shady Spring 5-0 and then Oak Glen 1-0 in the nightcap to put itself on the doorstep of a state title. Herbert Hoover, meanwhile, dropped a 5-4 decision to the Golden Bears early before rallying to knock out Shady Spring 6-1 late.
It all sets up an elimination matchup between the Huskies and Oak Glen at 9:45 a.m. Thursday with the winner needing two wins over Winfield starting at 2:15 p.m. to claim the state title. The Generals (26-7) are a victory away from their first state crown.
It was eventful from the start but never more so than in the nightcap. Winfield got a two-out bloop single from junior outfielder Georgia Moulder in the top of the fifth inning to plate Kennedy Schilling and the rest was up to Boggess and a stellar Generals defense that was flawless over 14 innings.
“They lit it up, they definitely had my back,” Boggess said.
“Defensively we’ve been really good the last couple of weeks,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley added. “Hats off to all of our kids.”
Oak Glen (27-3) outhit Winfield 6-3 and threatened in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings but the Generals continued to come up with key plays. Senior second baseman Lola Baber made a diving grab in the fourth with Alex Hurley adding a 6-5 putout on a backhanded throw end one threat.
In the sixth, Generals right fielder Ella Nelson scooped up a base hit off the bat of Kenna Calahan and fired to third base, gunning down Sydney Brown for a pivotal second out. She then caught a fly ball for the third.
And then, in the seventh, Liv Munoz reached on a one-out infield single and Grace Smith drew a two-out walk before Boggess coaxed a ground out to first from Madi Balch to end it.
All told over the course of two games, Boggess struck out 22, walked one, hit none and allowed no runs, all while Winfield’s defense was errorless behind her.
“That’s a pretty good formula,” Hensley said. “If you can make routine plays it’s going to keep your team in the game. You’ve just got to get a big hit when you can and that’s what happened tonight. We got that one hit and they didn’t and that was the difference really."
Meanwhile, for Hoover, the drive for five was all about staying alive.
The four-time defending state-champion Huskies were stung by a sixth-inning three-run rally from Oak Glen in their first game before settling in a bit in the second.
While the journey ahead is difficult, it isn’t unfamiliar. The Huskies lost their opening game to Sissonville last year before winning four straight games, including two over the Golden Bears to win the championship.
Hoover (22-4) put together back-to-back three-run innings in the second and the third innings against Shady, highlighted by a two-run triple from Kirstin Wehrle and a three-run home run from Brooklyn Huffman. Pitcher Grayson Buckner took care of the rest, striking out 10, walking none and allowing four hits.
After a costly error led to a three-run sixth inning for Oak Glen in the Huskies’ opening loss, Hoover was spotless in the second game.
As disappointing as the first game was, Hoover got to leave the complex early in the evening and Smith admitted that was a good thing.
“We’re going to get some dinner and get out of the heat and thank goodness for the video stream,” Smith said. “That gives us an advantage right now to not be out here.”
The Huskies appeared to be on the way to doing that in the early game as well, grabbing a 4-2 lead on Oak Glen with three runs in the fourth inning. Both Buckner and Sydney Bright homered against the Golden Bears.
But Oak Glen’s top three hitters -- Sydney Brown, Calahan and Maddie McKay -- were a combined 8 for 11 and were given new life after a two-out error allowed the lineup to flip in the sixth. Brown doubled, Calahan singled and Oak Glen regained a 5-4 lead. Lizzie Kell sat the Huskies down in order in the seventh to close the door.
Now Hoover finds itself on a similar trail as last season when it lost its tournament opener to Sissonville before winning in the afternoon and claiming victory in three games on the second day. While it’s not ideal -- or easy -- Smith had a simple message for her team heading into Thursday.
“Hit it to win it,” she said.
Winfield senior catcher Kennedy Dean went 2 for 3 with three RBIs in the Generals’ win over Shady. Huffman had a pair of hits in both games for Hoover.