The drive for five was all about staying alive.
Four-time Class AA softball state champion Herbert Hoover didn’t quite turn in the complete performance coach Missy Smith was looking for but it was enough for her Huskies to rebound from a 5-4 loss to Oak Glen on Wednesday morning with a 6-1 victory over Shady Spring in an elimination game in the afternoon at Little Creek Park.
The win sent the Huskies into an elimination game at 9:45 a.m. Thursday against the loser of Wednesday's late game between Winfield and Oak Glen. The Generals and Golden Bears were playing in a winners bracket at press time. Shady Spring ended its season at 21-6.
Hoover put together back-to-back three-run innings in the second and the third, highlighted by a two-run triple from Kirstin Wehrle and a three-run home run from Brooklyn Huffman. Pitcher Grayson Buckner took care of the rest, striking out 10, walking none and allowing four hits.
After a costly error led to a three-run sixth inning for Oak Glen in the Huskies’ loss earlier Wednesday, Hoover was spotless in the second game.
As disappointing as the first game was, Hoover got to leave the complex early Wednesday evening and Smith admitted that was a good thing.
“We’re going to get some dinner and get out of the heat and thank goodness for the video stream,” Smith said. “That gives us an advantage right now to not be out here.”
Shady Spring pitcher Paige Maynard struck out 15 Huskies and senior shortstop Olivia Barnett pounded a pair of doubles, but outside of a single tally allowed in the top of the seventh, Hoover (22-4) controlled throughout.
The Huskies appeared to be on the way to doing that in the early game as well, grabbing a 4-2 lead on Oak Glen with three runs in the fourth inning. Both Buckner and Sydney Bright homered in the first game for the Huskies.
But the Golden Bears’ top three hitters -- Sydney Brown, Kenna Calahan and Maddie McKay -- were a combined 8 for 11 and were given new life after a two-out error on a ball hit by the nine-hole hitter allowed those three to step to the plate in the sixth. Brown doubled, Calahan singled and Oak Glen regained a 5-4 lead. Lizzie Kell sat the Huskies down in order in the seventh to close the door.
Now, Hoover finds itself on a similar trail as last season when it lost its tournament opener to Sissonville before winning in the afternoon and claiming victory in three games on the second day. While it’s not ideal -- or easy -- Smith had a simple message for her team heading into Thursday.
“Hit it to win it,” she said.
Winfield 5, Shady Spring 0: The Generals (25-7) made their first state tournament appearance since 2003 and promptly registered their eighth-straight win in fairly dominant fashion.
Junior pitcher Maci Boggess struck out 15 in a four-hit shutout, senior catcher Kennedy Dean collected a pair of hits and three RBIs and the Generals were flawless defensively.
If there were nerves, they certainly weren’t evident.
“I think if you can score first in these games it obviously helps,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. “It’s kind of been the formula we’ve been doing -- score first, get the defense rolling a little bit behind you, great pitching -- that gives you a shot. Then you’ve got to keep plugging away and that’s how we won today.”
Winfield manufactured a pair of early runs with Dean driving in both, plating Evie Loyd with an RBI fielder’s choice in the first and scoring Georgia Moulder with a run-scoring infield single in the third.
With the way Boggess was going that would be plenty, but the Generals tacked on three more in the fifth for good measure. Moulder, who finished 2 for 4, led off the fifth with a single, Boggess drew a walk and Dean rapped out her second hit and drove in her third run with a sharp single to right. Lola Baber drove in a run with a 1-3 fielder’s choice and Chloe Kimble brought Dean around with a double to right.
All of it led to a berth in Wednesday night’s winners bracket collision with Oak Glen. The winner will get a bye on Thursday and will need just one win to capture a state championship. The loser will square off against Herbert Hoover in an elimination game at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Olivia Barnett led Shady Spring (21-5), going 2 for 3 with a triple.