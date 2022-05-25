After play in the early session of the Class AA softball state tournament concluded on Wedndesday, one Kanawha Valley team found itself on a familiar path.
The other continues to break relatively new ground.
Four-time defending state champion Herbert Hoover dropped a 5-4 decision to Oak Glen in the first game with Winfield registering a 5-0 win over Shady Spring in the second. Those results sent Hoover to the losers bracket where it was set to match up with the Tigers at 4:45 in an elimination game. The Generals (25-7), meanwhile, were slated to play the Golden Bears in a pivotal winners bracket tilt after that contest.
While the path to another title is daunting for the Huskies (21-4), it’s not unfamiliar as Hoover lost its first game to Sissonville in the 2021 tournament before winning four straight games, including the final two over Oak Glen to win the title.
“It’s not easy and it’s not an ideal situation but here we are again,” Hoover coach Missy Smith said. “We’ll come back at 4:45 and try to turn the ship around.”
Winfield meanwhile made its first state tournament appearance since 2003 on Wednesday and promptly registered its eighth-straight win in fairly dominant fashion. Junior pitcher Maci Boggess struck out 15 in a four-hit shutout, senior catcher Kennedy Dean collected a pair of hits and three RBIs and the Generals were flawless defensively.
If there were nerves, they certainly weren’t evident.
“I think if you can score first in these games it obviously helps,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. “It’s kind of been the formula we’ve been doing -- score first, get the defense rolling a little bit behind you, great pitching -- that gives you a shot. Then you’ve got to keep plugging away and that’s how we won today.”
Scoring first didn’t necessarily help Herbert Hoover in the tournament opener. Junior catcher Sydney Bright pounded a two-out home run to left in the top of the first inning to give the Huskies an early 1-0 lead. Oak Glen (27-2) answered quickly, however, as Sydney Brown led off with a walk, Kenna Calahan followed with a bunt single and Maddie McKay ripped a two-run double to left.
After the early fireworks, things settled down until the fourth inning. Still trailing 2-1, Hoover’s Grayson Buckner tied things up with a homer to left-center to lead off. That prompted a three-run uprising with Josi Fix registering an RBI fielder’s choice and Sydney Shamblin adding an RBI single.
The Huskies seemed to be in control until things got away in the sixth. Lizzie Kell, who was ultimately the winning pitcher after relieving McKay in the fifth, singled to lead off the frame. Buckner struck out Emma Renfro and Grace Smith but nine-hole hitter Makayla Zoellers reached on a key error by Huskies third baseman Caroline Woody. That turned the lineup over again and Brown and Calahan capitalized with an RBI double and an RBI single respectively and the Golden Bears grabbed a 5-4 lead. Kell mowed through the middle of Hoover’s lineup in order in the seventh to shut the door.
“Obviously, that’s the error you point to because that’s the one that extended the inning and allowed them to score,” Smith said. “But throughout the game, when you allow extra base runners it turns the lineup over and the more times they turn the lineup over and see your pitcher the more comfortable they get in the box.”
Things were much less dramatic for the Generals. Winfield manufactured a pair of early runs with Dean driving in both, plating Evie Loyd with an RBI fielder’s choice in the first and scoring Georgia Moulder with a run-scoring infield single in the third.
With the way Boggess was going that would be plenty, but the Generals tacked on three more in the fifth for good measure. Moulder, who finished 2 for 4, led off the fifth with a single, Boggess drew a walk and Dean rapped out her second hit and drove in her third run with a sharp single to right. Lola Baber drove in a run with a 1-3 fielder’s choice and Chloe Kimble brought Dean around with a double to right.
All of it led to a berth into Friday night’s winners bracket collision with the Oak Glen. The winner will get a bye on Thursday and will need just one win to win a state championship. The loser will square off against the Hoover-Shady winner at 9:45 a.m. and will need three wins on Thursday to claim a title.
“We’ll go sit down and figure out how we do the rest of it,” Hensley said.
Olivia Barnett led Shady Spring (21-5), going 2 for 3 with a triple.
Sydney Brown went 3 for 3 for Oak Glen with Calahan going 3 for 4 and McKay finishing 2 for 4. Brooklyn Huffman had a pair of singles for Hoover.