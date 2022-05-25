In big games, little things get magnified.
Lincoln County did the little things well while St. Albans made several little mistakes that changed the game as the Panthers earned a 4-3 win over the Red Dragons in an exciting eight-inning affair in the Class AAA state softball tournament Wednesday at Craft Field at Little Creek Park.
Baserunning mistakes plagued St. Albans throughout the loss, with three being critical -- none more so than one in the bottom of the eighth in which the Red Dragons had the game-tying run on third with no outs.
Trailing by one, Boom Coffman lined a double to the wall and advanced to third on a wild pitch, which set the stage for an exciting finish.
Ava Bentley delivered a deep fly to center field, but Coffman could not get back to the base and tag up in time to score before the throw came in.
“We had a chance,” St. Albans coach Christian Watts said. “We just didn’t take advantage. A kid just got a bad read. They’re tired, they get caught up in the moment. It happens. We should’ve scored there, but it didn’t happen.”
Kiersten Lacy followed with a sharp grounder to shortstop, but Lincoln County’s Haleigh Adkins fired home to catcher Josie Bird to get Coffman. Then pitcher Meghan Stump ended the game with a strikeout.
The throw home to get the runner was one that Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett anticipated as he called time to speak to the defense prior to the play.
“Looking at the [play] and the speed of the girl at third, I told Haleigh ‘Look, we’ve got to cheat. Anything in the hole, we’ve got to get it out quick,’” Barrett said. “Josie prepared by being in front of the plate to make that tag.”
Lincoln County took its first lead in the top of the eighth when Haleigh Adkins doubled to give the Panthers a runner in scoring position.
St. Albans elected to intentionally walk Bird, who had previously hit a two-run homer in the sixth to tie the game at 3-all. Ryleigh Shull made the Red Dragons pay for the decision with a single up the middle to score Adkins with what proved to be the game-winning run.
“We anticipated that she was going to be walked there, no matter what, but Shull came up with the hit to get the winning run across,” Barrett said.
St. Albans jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second, an inning in which Shull and Stump combined to walk five batters, including three with the bases loaded.
The Red Dragons had other opportunities to put runs up, but baserunning mistakes at third base were costly.
On each of Lincoln County’s two errors, St. Albans had runners thrown out at third base to negate the miscues.
The last of those came in the fifth inning with St. Albans leading 3-1. The play seemed to sway the momentum of the crowd with the top of Lincoln County’s lineup coming up in the sixth.
In the sixth, an error allowed Allison Ramey to reach base, which brought Bird up to the plate.
The Lincoln County slugger lined the second pitch over the left-center field fence to knot the game.
“Softball is like any other sport -- it’s a game of momentum,” Watts said. “They made a couple outs and third, hit a home run and it really started swinging their way.”
Stump pitched six-plus innings of relief, scattering four hits to earn the win for Lincoln County. Tayven Stephenson took the hard-luck loss after cruising early for the Red Dragons.
With the win, the Panthers advance to the winners bracket matchup against Jefferson, an 11-inning winner over John Marshall.
St. Albans was scheduled to return to the field for a 4:30 p.m. elimination game against the Monarchs.
JEFFERSON 6, JOHN MARSHALL 2 (11 innings): Jefferson used four hits and four John Marshall errors in a three-play stretch to plate five runs in the top of the 11th.
John Marshall led 1-0 and had the Cougars down to their final out, but Jefferson’s Lacie Lewis lined a single up the middle to score pinch-runner Kendall Guy to send the game to extra innings.
The score stayed there with the Monarchs making several key defensive plays to get out of frames in extras, but the Cougars finally broke through in the 11th, putting the ball in play and forcing miscues.
John Marshall’s advantage came early in the game as Sophia Adkins homered to center field in the first inning.
Ava Blake also had a pair of doubles for the Monarchs.