St. Albans softball coach Christian Watts sat on the bench behind the dugout on Wednesday night replaying much of the day’s action in his head.
It wasn’t necessarily a movie he wanted to recreate.
St. Albans saw its promising season come to an end on Wednesday following a pair of extra-inning losses in the Class AAA state tournament at Little Creek Park.
The final of those came in a 5-4 heartbreaker loss to John Marshall in eight innings in which the Red Dragons could not overcome a sluggish start or their own miscues.
Earlier Wednesday, St. Albans lost to Lincoln County 4-3, also in eight innings.
“It’s a tough one to swallow today,” Watts said. “You come out and get yourself in such a big hole. I’m super-proud of them for battling back and obviously forcing extras, but it was the same thing -- we hurt ourselves with little things.”
The loss to John Marshall was a game in which both teams had plenty of miscues, combining for 12 errors -- eight by the Monarchs.
Still, John Marshall (22-9) never trailed in the contest, despite squandering a 4-0 lead. The Monarchs used a one-out RBI double by Ryleigh Morgan in the eighth that scored Megan Doughery with the game-winner.
St. Albans did not go away, executing a two-out rally to get a pair of runners on for leading hitter Punkie Harper, but John Marshall’s Kadence Pettit got Harper to pop out to third base to end the game and the Red Dragons' season with a 24-7 record.
Despite the loss and several miscues on the day, Watts was pleased with the grit of his young team as it battled back to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
With the Red Dragons trailing 4-2, Tayven Stephenson delivered a two-run single with one out in the bottom of the seventh to knot it up, helping St. Albans overcome a four-run deficit that the team faced from the onset.
Just one hour after dropping a difficult loss to Lincoln County, St. Albans returned to the field and the shell shock of the loss was visible as John Marshall used four hits and a pair of errors by the Red Dragons to take a 4-0 lead after the first at-bat.
Doughery had the big blast for John Marshall, hitting a three-run home run after a pair of singles started the Monarchs’ early rally.
LINCOLN COUNTY 4, ST. ALBANS 3: The day started much more promising for St. Albans, which jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Lincoln County in the opening game and appeared to be cruising behind Stephenson in the circle.
However, baserunning blunders hindered the Red Dragons on several instances as the Panthers rallied.
A Lincoln County error would’ve given St. Albans runners at first and third with two outs and a 3-1 lead in the fifth, but Panthers catcher Josie Bird caught a runner too far off third on the turn and fired down for an out that gave Lincoln County momentum.
St. Albans then continued its own demise as an error put a Lincoln County baserunner on before Bird sent a Stephenson pitch over the left-center field wall to tie the game.
“Softball is like any other sport -- it’s a game of momentum,” Watts said. “They made a couple outs at third, hit a home run and it really started swinging their way.”
Lincoln County took a one-run lead in the eighth when St. Albans elected to intentionally walk Bird following a Haleigh Adkins double, but Ryleigh Shull sent a shot up the middle to score Adkins.
The Red Dragons had a prime opportunity to tie the game after Boom Coffman doubled to lead off the frame and moved to third on a wild pitch, but Coffman wasn’t able to get back and tag up for the tying run on a deep flyout to center in the ensuing at-bat.
That loomed large as a sharp grounder to Adkins led to her throwing to Bird at home to get Coffman, which cut down the potential tying run. Lincoln County’s Meghan Stump then got a strikeout to send the Panthers on to Wednesday's late winners bracket game against Jefferson, which defeated John Marshall 6-2 in the tournament's first game.
While the day did not end as planned, Watts said the experience at the state level in tight games is something from which his young team can learn.
“Losing two games doesn’t seem like good experience, but those young girls coming back, they know what to expect,” Watts said. “Today just wasn’t our day.”
JEFFERSON 6, JOHN MARSHALL 2 (11 innings): Jefferson used four hits and four John Marshall errors in a three-play stretch to plate five runs in the top of the 11th.
John Marshall led 1-0 and had the Cougars down to their final out, but Jefferson’s Lacie Lewis lined a single up the middle to score pinch-runner Kendall Guy to send the game to extra innings.
The score stayed there with the Monarchs making several key defensive plays to get out of frames in extras, but the Cougars finally broke through in the 11th, putting the ball in play and forcing miscues.
John Marshall’s advantage came early in the game as Sophia Adkins homered to center field in the first inning.
Ava Blake also had a pair of doubles for the Monarchs.