Buffalo softball coach Billy Rasnake has but one problem when it comes to junior twins Abby and Katie Darnley — he can only hit them once in the lineup.
In an effort to maximize that, he’s moved them to the leadoff and No. 2 spots, respectively, and while both are piling up numbers, what they’re doing off the field in terms of guiding a roster with no seniors and 11 freshmen — six of whom started in an 8-6 loss to St. Marys on Tuesday — may be even more important.
“After a loss a few weeks ago, we get back on the bus and they had a terrible game and I’m all over them the whole game,” Rasnake recalled. “We get back and as I’m going in, one of the coaches stops me and says, ‘Don’t go in the locker room.’ I hear Abby and Katie in there, they’ve called their own team meeting, I didn’t even go in there. I let them hash it out for 20 or 25 minutes, all the girls left, I never said a word to them and after that we won five in a row.”
Even with Tuesday’s loss to the Blue Devils, a team that mercy-ruled the Bison earlier in the year, Buffalo has won five of its last seven games, including a conquest of Putnam County rival Poca on Monday. All told, the young Bison, who have endured a basketball/softball overlap and a two-week COVID shutdown this season, stand even at 10-10.
As for the Darnleys, they may be twins but similarities are hard to come by. One is blonde (Katie), one brunette (Abby). One will continue her softball career at Marshall (Abby), the other will pursue a nursing career after high school (Katie).
Yet both have been crucial to any success Buffalo has had this season and to the development of the program for future years.
“They have tried to bring those freshmen along,” Rasnake said. “They don’t want to leave them behind. They know they need the whole team to win.”
On the field, success has come with different approaches as well. Abby Darnley, a catcher by trade, has played some games in the infield and now hits atop the lineup instead of in the run-producing three hole. That has manifested some change in her at-bats as well and her numbers — as crazy as they are — reflect that.
As a freshman two seasons ago, Abby Darnley burst onto the scene, hitting .557 with 15 home runs and 46 RBIs, earning a Class A All-State first-team nod in the process. This year she’s homered just twice through 20 games, but she’s making up for it elsewhere. After two games this week, her Kanawha Valley-leading batting average sits at .644, with an absurd .746 on-base percentage, numbers that also include 12 doubles, 14 walks, four hit-by-pitches and 30 stolen bases.
On Tuesday, the Marshall-commit was 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs, two runs, two walks and four steals. Those kinds of stat lines have become the norm.
“My job is to get on base because I know I can steal some bases too and get in scoring position,” Abby Darnley said. “I know I need to get on base some way, I don’t really care how.
“I’ve been working on my speed a little bit with my trainer, so I know I’m getting a little faster. I think I’m getting better at reading if I can go or not.”
Katie Darnley has been no statistical slouch herself as she entered the week with a .458 batting average and has 18 steals after picking one up Tuesday.
These numbers come despite the fact that both got a late start on the softball season due to a regional co-final run with the girls basketball team. Katie Darnley participates in volleyball as well.
“That did affect us a lot because with the new freshmen it was hard to bond with them and get to know them,” Katie Darnley said. “We had three practices and a scrimmage, so it was hard to bond with them, but then we started to get to know them and we had bus rides with them and things started to flow with them.”
If one didn’t know any better, it’d be awfully tough to tell the two are even related when in uniform. Both stand on opposite sides of the dugout and obviously take different approaches to different positions (Katie plays shortstop). As it turns out, the two don’t agree on a whole lot when it comes to themselves, only that Katie is the better dancer of the two and that Abby is both the nerd and the toughest in a fight. The two pointed at each other when asked who was the meanest and at themselves when asked who was the funniest.
Yet, when it’s time for Buffalo’s youngsters to seek guidance and an example, all point their fingers – and their ears — at them as proven by a players-only meeting that has possibly changed the trajectory of the season for the Bison.
“We were tired of losing and me and Abby got our heads together and we decided we needed to tell them that we’re better than this and I know we’re a young team but we can’t use that as an excuse anymore,” Katie Darnley said. “Because in reality we have one week of school left and they’re all going to be sophomores and the sophomores are going to be juniors so we can’t use that excuse anymore.”
“We were just like, ‘We have to get together and it’s not our ability, it’s our mentality,’” Abby Darnley added. “’We’re not playing to our best ability, because we’re not in the games. We need to be cheering on each other. If someone gets a hit, we need to be cheering because that helps other people get hits. It’s a chain effect and we all need to be in the game.’
“That was the big thing and it’s been working. Ever since we’ve talked to them about it, they’ve been more involved.”